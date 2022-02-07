Batman: Arkham Collections release date for Nintendo Switch leaked by French retailer

In a key development concerning the gaming community, French retailer WTT has listed the Batman: Arkham Collection for Nintendo Switch. According to the listing, the popular video game will be released for Nintendo Switch later this year. It is pertinent to note that the retailer has also listed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch before its official announcement. The title in concern, Batman: Arkham Collection was released for PC and gaming consoles back in 2018. It is a trilogy of three games including Arkham Knight, Arkham City and Arkham Asylum. These games have been developed by Rocksteady.

Previously, only one out of these three, i.e. Arkham City was available to play on Nintendo Switch. The WTT listing’s screenshot is attached in a report by videogameschronicle.com and it shows the title of the trilogy to be “Batman Arkham Collection” followed by the suffix “Switch” which indicates that the games in the trilogy are coming to Nintendo Switch. The trilogy is priced at EUR 59.99 and is accompanied by a button that reads “get notified of availability.”

iMAGE: videogameschronicle.com

Batman Arkham Collection Switch leak contains the release date

The listing also divulges other details such as the category of the game, which is mentioned to be action-adventure. Alongside, the Batman Arkham Collection release date on Nintendo Switch, as mentioned in the listing, is August 31, 2022. Other details include the publisher of the trilogy, which is Warner and the PEGI age for the games, which is 18+ and that all the games will support Nintendo Switch.

In related news, Warner Bros’ next title has been delayed to 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg. It is being developed by Rocksteady Studios and will be launched for gaming consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and for Windows PC and VGC mentions it to be a “genre-bending action-adventure shooter.” The game will be playable with up to four players in solo mode, the game is called Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League. In the game, players will be after the Justice League superheroes while playing the roles of Suicide Squad members including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang. Stay tuned for more updates on the title and other gaming news.