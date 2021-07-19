Battlefield 2042 Makers Add Crossplay Feature For Next Generation Consoles And PC

EA has been working on releasing new games for the new generation consoles and Battlefield 2042 is one of them. The makers have now confirmed that the game will now have a new cross-play function for platforms including PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. This has certainly got the players excited to know more about EA's upcoming title. Read more information about the Battlefield 2042 crossplay and game right here. Read more to know about Battlefield 2042 PC, Xbox and Playstation.

Battle 2042 Crossplay confirmed

The makers have confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will have the crossplay feature for platforms including PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. This does not include the previous generation of consoles including PS4 and Xbox One. This is mostly because the previous generation consoles only support 64 users at the same time. This is literally half the number of players the new generation consoles support. The remaining features of the game remain the game for everyone. This was also announced on a blog post released on the game’s official website. It confirmed that the game will have features like dynamic weather events and environmental hazards. The game will also be eligible for the cross-commerce feature in-game. This means that the players will be able to download the game for free on any platform including PC, PS and Xbox.

The makers will also release a new technical playtest of the game later this summer. They even released an Official Gameplay Trailer for Battlefield 2042 on their official Youtube account. Currently, EA has been prepping up for their EA Play event that is slated to take place on July 22. Various makers could introduce new information about other games as well. There is a possibility of release some information or trailers for their popular game series including Far Cry 6 and Humankind. These two games are some of the most awaited titles and the community could soon get new updates about them. Other games like No More Heroes 3, Little Devil Inside, Stray, and GhostWire: Tokyo could also be released or introduced to the community in the coming months.

IMAGE: BATTLEFIELDGI TWITTER