Battlefield 2042 Release: Check New Price, Systems Requirements, Beta release details\

Battlefield 2042 was revealed by EA Dice in their exclusive showcase at E3, 2021. The game is set in the future wherein players have to play as soldiers with advanced capabilities. Battlefield 2042 is going to be one of the most action-packed and adventurous editions in the popular tactical FPS franchise. Keep reading for more details on when does Battlefield 2042 come out and the Battlefield 2042 beta release date.

Battlefield 2042 Beta release date

Battlefield 2042 beta release date is not officially revealed by the company. However, the open beta testing might take place in July. Those who will pre-order the game will get access to the open beta as soon as it is released. Additionally, there will be an Alpha test as well, wherein Battlefield will pick players that have been long associated with the game and allow them to test the game.

Another hot topic among readers is when does Battlefield 2042 come out for those who pre-order the device. For eligible players who pre-order the game, early access to the game will be launched one week before the public launch. Hence, the early access date for Battlefield 2042 will be October 15, 2021. Keep reading to know more about Battlefield 2042 system requirements and Battlefield 2042 platforms.

Battlefield 2042 system requirements

CPU: Core i5 6600K / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11.0 Compatible video card with 2 GB VRAM (AMD Radeon HD 7850 / nVidia GeForce GTX 660)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Battlefield 2042 platforms and editions

PC Pre-purchase Battlefield 2042 - Rs. 2,999; October 22, 2021

PC Pre-purchase Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition - Rs. 4,799; October 15. 2021

PC Pre-purchase Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition - Rs. 5,999; October 15, 2021

PS4 Battlefield 2042 - Rs. 3,999; October 22, 2021

PS5 Battlefield 2042 - Rs. 4,499; October 22, 2021

Xbox One Battlefield 2042 - Rs. 3,999; October 22, 2021

Xbox Series X|S Battlefield 2042 - Rs. 4,499; October 22, 2021

