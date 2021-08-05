Battlefield 2042 To Get Free-to-Play Modes And Mobile Game As Post-launch Content

Battlefield 2042 makers have confirmed the release of Free-to-Play Modes along with a Mobile Game in the future. This information about the upcoming plans for Battlefield 2042 was reported by VG247. Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about this and said that these plans will form the foundation for introducing a live service around the Battlefield game franchise. Here is some more information on the internet about EA’s upcoming shooting multiplayer game, Battlefield 2042. Read

Free to play Battlefield 2042 game modes and a new mobile game on the way

The main aim behind adding these new features is to develop a system to give the players a 365-day engagement in the franchise at a platform level across any device. They aim to convert this franchise into a service that helps by revolutionizing and reinventing all of their epic scale warfare gameplays. Apart from this, a report from IGN also confirms the release of Battlefield Portal for online creators. This helps to bring in user-generated content for all the players online. The community has been excited to know more about it as the game’s release keeps closing in.

More about Battlefield 2042 release date

EA has set October 22 as the Battlefield 2042 release date for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. They have already given the users an option to start buying the game on their respective app stores for a discounted price of Rs. 2,999. A beta version of their game is supposed to be released in September. Releasing this beta version is very important to know about the small bugs and issues that are required to be fixed before the game’s official release, October 22. According to some speculations from industry experts, the Open Beta is going to feature two maps including Rotterdam and Narvik. Here is also a list of Battlefield 2042 specifications required to run the game seamlessly.

Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements