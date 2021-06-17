Battleground Mobile India Beta Version Released: Here's How You Can Get Early Access

The wait is over for online gaming lovers. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is back in India with a revamped look, renamed as-- Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). On their official Twitter, PUBG Mobile developers released the first look of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 'Beta version' on Thursday, allowing select Android users early access to the game.

Battleground Mobile India Beta version released

How to download Battleground Mobile India Beta version?

For those who want to know how to download Battleground Mobile India Beta version, the steps are fairly simple. If you have been ardently waiting for the BGMI launch date and want early access, all you need to do is click on this link- Battleground Mobile India download or type in Battleground Mobile India (Early Access) on Google Play Store.

If you manage to get in you need to go to your Android Settings, then click Safety and Privacy, and then Allow Installation from Unknown Sources. If this is already enabled then you can directly download the APK file. Your in-game progress will be saved even when the developers release the final version for public use.

It is important to note that the game requires an OTP authentication which requires a user to enter a 'Verify Code' for login on their mobile phones. For the Beta version, an OTP authentication is the only way to log in.

Unable to download Battleground Mobile India?

It is likely that his message might pop up for some users who might be unable to the download Battleground Mobile India Beta version.

This means that the slots are already full after the Battleground Mobile India Beta version released. However, you can keep a lookout for further slots that will be made available in the future. Additionally, iOS users need to wait a little more. As per the company, new updates will be released shortly.

Battleground Mobile India release date

The exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released as an exclusive game only for Indian markets and touts to bring a premium, AAA multiplayer gaming experience for users. Launched in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations in India, as per Krafton, it is unlikely that a ban on BGMI will be imposed like the PUBG ban which came as a major blow to fans. Confirming the return of PUBG, Krafton has affirmed that it would no longer be authorized by Chinese firm- Tencent Games in India. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free to play like PUBG Mobile India and will be donning a special esports eco-system and exclusive in-game events only for Indian users. As per rumours, the Battleground Mobile India release date is slated for June 18.