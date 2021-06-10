Battleground Mobile India Release Date: Is The Game Set To Release By Tomorrow?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the talk of the town since it started releasing a number of teasers showing the upcoming contents of their games. The players are currently trying to find a Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. To help them, here is some valuable information that can hint at Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. Read more to know more about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battleground India release date

A famous YouTuber, Gaurav Chaudhary, who is popularly known as Technical Guruji has also released a video that gives some information about Battleground Mobile India release date. His video claims that the game is going to be released tomorrow, thus, the players are trying to find more information about the game. A number of popular gamers and known personalities have already hinted that the game is going to be released in June. Therefore, seeing it release beforehand might be a bit difficult. No official announcements have been made by the makers of the game yet, thus waiting in for any more information regarding the same might be the best bet at knowing more about the release date.

Battleground Mobile pre registration

There have been a number of different rumours regarding the Battleground Mobile India release date. The latest one being a leak released by tipster and PUBG influencer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. The player claims that the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date has been set for June 18. This was done after the tipster shared a binary code that translates to 18062021. This could just be the release date for the game. Apart from that, a popular gamer, Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) also said that the game could be released in the third week of June. Battlegrounds Mobile India pre registration is already on for Android users. Apart from this, there are no official announcements made by the gamers.

After the ban of Pubg, the Indian players have been waiting for this popular game’s comeback. Seeing such a great response from the fans, makers have now comeback into the Indian gaming community with their upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India. The official release date for the game has not been announced yet. But a number of speculations suggest that the game is supposed to be released in the third week of June.

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUND MOBILE INDIA TWITTER