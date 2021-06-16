Battlegrounds Mobile India has been in news for the past month as fans are eagerly waiting for this Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Although there is no official announcement, Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is expected to be June 18, 2021. With the expected launch date right around the corner, developers have informed players about an OTP authentication process that would be required to log in to the game. Keep reading to know more about Battlegrounds India.

Battlegrounds India might require OTP authentication to log in

According to reports, Battlegrounds Mobile India recently updated some details on its support page, which hints at OTP authentication as a way to log into the game. Previously, PUBG Mobile had multiple ways to sign in, wherein players could use their Google accounts, Facebook accounts, or log in through guest accounts as well. A "Rules regarding OTP Authentication" section on the support page of Battlegrounds Mobile India, in which details about the validity of OTP, OTP generation limits and more details are mentioned. From what it looks, users would need to share a mobile number and get an OTP on the same to verify the login.

Reports also suggest that the OTP could be entered 3 times before it stops working. It would be available for 5 minutes after which it would expire. Whether a user can attach multiple accounts using one mobile number is still unknown. However, if OTP is the only way for logging in to the game, multiple account support shall be given. While the alleged Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is close, there is no official confirmation yet. After Pubg India was banned in India in September 2020, Krafton has been making a lot of efforts to re-launching the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Download

The game was officially announced on 6th May, after a big hype of PUBG Mobile returning to India. Currently, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre Registration is available on Google Play Store. It is important to note that Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre Registration is not available on Apple App Store yet. The Battlegrounds Mobile India download would be available soon after the launch.