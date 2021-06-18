Battlegrounds India Mobile: Know How To Transfer Account Details From PUBG

Ever since the highly popular mobile shooter game PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to its connection to the Chinese company Tencent, Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for a replacement, the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta launch has already been successful and now gamers are eagerly waiting for the official release of the game. As per reports, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have introduced a very useful feature that will allow players to transfer account data, skins and ranks of the banned PUBG game to the new Battlegrounds game. All the settings, skins and account details will be transferred over to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Read on to know how to use the Battlegrounds Mobile India transfer account feature.

Battlegrounds Mobile India transfer account from PUBG

With the transfer account feature, PUBG fans who diligently played the game and invested hundreds of hours into the game have many achievements, skins and account data that they would like to carry forward. This new transfer account feature will allow gamers to transfer all the data from their old PUBG accounts to their new Battlegrounds India account. Read on for a step-by-step process on how to transfer your account from PUBG to Battlegrounds.

Step 1 - Open up Battlegrounds Mobile India on your smartphone.

Step 2 - Register/Login with your Battlegrounds account during initial game set-up and registration.

Step 3 - Once you have successfully set up the game and are on the main screen, click on the Settings option.

Step 4 - Inside the settings option, you will see the option 'Account Transfer' on the top.

Step 5 - Click on 'Account Transfer' option and you will get a pop up telling you that you can transfer data from your previous PUBG account to your new account.

Step 6 - Login to your old PUBG account using Facebook/Twitter, whichever social media your previously used to log into your PUBG account.

Step 7 - Once you have logged in to your old PUBG account, all your account data, skins etc will be transferred over to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

According to multiple reports, the Battlegrounds India game will be available for the general public starting from June 18. However, the developers Krafton has not yet released an official release date. However, the game is available to Android users through Battlegrounds Mobile India early access Beta version. People who are interested can go to Google Playstore and signup for Battlegrounds Mobile India download for the early access Beta version. When your request is approved, you will have early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BATTLEGROUNDS INDIA