Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Esports Tournament: Check Details Of The Event Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken over the gaming community since it was released recently. With some exciting new content and events, the makers have managed to attract a lot of players to their Battle Royale game. Currently, they have announced their first Esports tournament for Indian players. After being away from the Indian gaming scene, a new BGMI tournament might be a great step to establish their roots back in the community. They informed their players about this BGMI Esports tournament through a post on their Instagram handle. They also shared a new BGMI tournament teaser through the same social media post.

Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament

An event like this was already expected from the makers because they recently have released the game for all Android users. Initially, the game was just available to the players who had pre-registered on the Google play store for the game. No other information has been shared about the details of this Esports tournament. But the post on BGMI’s official website confirms that this tournament will be available soon. This means that the tournament could be launched after the latest Streamers Battle that has already been announced for July 8th and 9th. It is certainly a great deal for Indian gamers because of the impact of PUBG Mobile Esports had on their careers. They now wish that the scale of these new BGMI tournaments could match up to those tournaments that helped before the game was banned by the Indian Government.

After the ban, Krafton had themselves acknowledged the importance of the Indian gaming community for their Battle Royale game. In November, Krafton had also promised to invest about $100 million for the development of Esports, games and similar business in India. The prize pool for the inaugural event of BGMI has been fixed at 6,00,000 INR. Thus the players can expect the prize pool for the upcoming BGMI tournament to be around the same figure. Apart from this, no other information has been announced by the makers. The best option to know more about the tournament is to follow Krafton’s social media posts for any updates.