Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Period Extended, IOS Release Date; Read Here

In a big relief for Battlegrounds Mobile India enthusiasts, South Korean developer KRAFTON announced that it was extending the data transfer period allowing PUBG Mobile India users to recover data from the banned game to their BGMI account. According to Krafton, the data transfer period for BGMI users has been extended from July 6 to July 9. After July 9, the transfer period will be temporarily shut down until further announcement.

This news comes as a big relief for fans of the game who went into panic mode after Krafton announced that it will temporarily shut down the option for transferring the user’s old game data. Players were looking forward to the option to start off Battlegrounds Mobile India from where they left PUBG Mobile after the Indian government banned the app in 2020.

How to recover old PUBG data?

For those wondering how to recover old PUBG data or how to import old PUBG data to BGMI, the process is fairly simple. Users who have played the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik (“Prior App”) can transfer their account data to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India and continue playing. When you log into BGMI, a pop-up window will ask if the user wants to go ahead with the data transfer process. Click on 'Agree' to continue. Thereafter, the user will be asked to select an SNS (social media) account. The user must select the account used in the prior app to continue. After you agree, you will receive a message and the PUBG data transfer process will be completed.

BGMI iOS release date

Meanwhile, after a long wait, BGMI is all set to release for Apple users. While Android users have been enjoying the game since July 2, the BGMI release date for ioS is expected to be July 6. However, certain reports within the BGMI community have stated that it is likely that the official version of BGMI for download on Apple Stores will be available for iPhone and iPad users on July 24, 2021.