Battlegrounds Mobile India IOS Release Date Leaked On Website; Check Details Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched for Android devices in India on July 2, 2021. Since then, iPhone users have been waiting eagerly for an iOS launch. While rumours regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch were surfacing online earlier last week, the BGMI iOS release date has been leaked on the internet. Keep reading to know more about the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date.

Battleground Mobile India release date might be near

Krafton has been dropping hints about the BGMI iOS version for a few days. In the social media post that announced special rewards on 50 million downloads dated August 5, 2021, the caption clearly stated "We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS [apple emoji]." Additionally, Krafton also shared a reveal poster that has the Apple mascot in it. While speculations about Battlegrounds Mobile India release date have been made in the past, Krafton might have revealed the date accidentally.

Krafton might have revealed the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date on the official website, albeit through accident. The BGMI iOS release date might be August 20, 2021, as is mentioned in a report by DNA India. Additionally, several media reports also claim that the BGMI iOS version will be launched as soon as the game hits 50 million downloads, coinciding with what the official social media post said while revealing the rewards.

Battlegrounds mobile India iOS release date leaked

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released a few more posts on Instagram, which hint at the imminent launch of the iOS version of the game. A post from August 10, 2021, shows a WhatsApp group chat whose English title translation reads 'When will BGMI come to iOS'. Additionally, another post shared what looks like a screenshot of a tweet, which says "Tell us you love apples without telling us you love Apples." The Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav has also begun and players are enjoying daily rewards in the game. The event will last till August 20, 2021, and engage more players in the game. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, BGMI has not been launched on iOS devices yet.