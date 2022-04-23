Battlegrounds Mobile India Releases New Royale Pass Month 10 With New Skins And Missions

Popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched the new Royale Pass Month 10. The new Royale Pass, like the previous ones, will offer plenty of rewards to the players including skins for weapons, emotes and other stuff. Royale Pass M10 has been released in the game on April 21, 2022, and players can unlock rewards in the next four weeks.

For those who are not aware, Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass offers two different types of rewards. One type of reward is accessible by all the players without the need to spend any further. As players spend more time in the game, they might complete the RP missions which award points. Collectively, these points allow players to increase their Royale Pass rank, in the process of which players can unlock several rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India new Royale Pass

On the other hand, players can also purchase the Elite Royale pass for 360 UC. Once players get this pass, they can unlock exclusive rewards as they make progress in the game. Then there is another tier of the battle pass called Elite Plus Royale Pass that costs 960 UC in the game. That said, BGMI is offering the Casual Stroll Set and Pink Shelter Set to the owners of free Royale Pass and paid Royale Pass respectively.

Additionally, the new Royale Pass also contains access to exclusive weapon skins like Pink Shelter Skorpion, Graffiti Wall AKM, and Blue Tint M1644. As mentioned earlier, players will get a new mission in Battlegrounds Mobile India, completing which will reward them with items and RP points. It is important to mention that those who purchase the Battlegrounds Mobile Royale Pass from month eight and month nine also get the EX License Card with the Royale Pass Month 10.

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest patch details

The latest BGMI patch fixes the issue where speed is intermittently faster from Nimbus Island. Players reported that the speed could be used to get an unfair advantage over others and hence, the game has fixed it in the latest patch. Next, Krafton has fixed the issue where other players' sensitive code won't get applied. While the setting enables players to share their sensitivity codes for scopes, cameras and ADS, it was reported to not be working properly.