Battlegrounds Mobile India Sending Data To China; Krafton Admits

Recent data transfer concerns have again created problems for PUBG dubbed as Battlegrounds Mobile India. In wake of such arising circumstances, creator Krafton has released an official statement in which the firm might have confirmed that they were sending users' personal data to servers in China, including a Tencent server. As we all know that the organisation was given a green signal to revive PUBG Mobile in the country only after the organisation promised to cut ties with Tencent. Although the data transfer issue to China servers has reportedly been fixed after a small update, these issues may create obstacles. So, here is all you need to know about what Krafton has to say about sharing user data with China.

Krafton opens up about Battlegrounds Mobile India sending data to China

As we all know that the Indian government took a bold step a few months back to ban all the suspicious Chinese applications in the country. One such application was the PUBG Mobile survival game. However, after a long wait for the players, the makers finally received the permit to revive the game with a new name and after cutting ties with Tencent. The game's creator Krafton promised to follow the rules and invest over $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crore) in the country.

Amid all the confusion as to why the organisation broke the promise, Krafton said that the organisation is aware of the recent concerns over data sharing of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access test. The organisation further mentioned that they have taken the issue quite seriously and are taking concrete actions to address it. To solve the issue, they pushed an automatic small update that reportedly led to the removal of Chinese servers from data sharing. While speaking about why they were sharing data, the creator said they shared data with third parties to enable specific features in the game.

In an official statement, Krafton wrote -

Krafton is fully aware of the recent concerns over data handling in regards to BGMI Early Access test. Similar to other global mobile games and apps, Battlegrounds Mobile India also uses third-party solutions to provide unique game features. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared with third parties. Its privacy policy fully discloses that the app may transfer some user data, with users’ consent to the privacy policy and choosing to migrate their accounts. No data has been shared in violation of the privacy policy. The data shared with third parties are only to enable certain game features. In the meantime, Krafton will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to unexpected and restricted IP addresses before the official launch. - Krafton

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA FACEBOOK