Best Apex Legends Players In World: Who Is Best Apex Legends Player?

Apex Legends is one of the most popular multiplayer shooter games out there. It employs a battle royale game mode where teams or individuals compete to be the last men standing. Apex Legends has come out with the Season 8 update recently, which came with a lot of content. Many players across the globe have been playing the game and some have even gained a lot of fame and money by streaming and participating in tournaments. However, just like other popular battle royale game, many new players are wondering about the best Apex Legends players in the world.

Who is the best Apex Legends player?

While Apex Legends has around 126k active players in a month, many players have taken it to next level to go up to the top 3 ranks in the gaming community. These players have shown commendable playing capabilities with some applaudable presence of mind and situational smartness. Here is our list of top Apex Legends players, as of March 2021.

iMarshi fb - Top 1

Image ~ iMarshi fb Twitter

The popular Apex Legends player has gained respect from the gaming community for his Season 8 kills which are around 18,109 (as of writing this article), which is more than any player in the community. To be in the top 3, iMarshi has a total kills of 98,884 one of the highest kills in the history of Apex Legends around the world. The gamer has around 80,705 headshots in his name.

HbM Perfections - Top 2

Image ~ HbM Perfections YouTube

The gamer is the Apex Legends star as he is one of the leading players when it comes to the maximum wins under his name. In Season 8 itself, he has around 14,909 kills making him the second player to have the most kills in ALS8 after iMarshi, as of writing this article. To be in the top 3, HbM Perfections has a total kills of 50,170 and 1,849 Season 8 wins which is currently the highest wins in Apex Legends S8 now. The gamer has played around 1,294 matches.

NRG_Nafen - Top 3

Image ~ NRG_Nafen Twitter

Nafen is one of the most popular players in the Apex Legends gaming community. To be in the top 3, Nathan "Nafen" Nguyen has a Rank Score of 14,948 highest of all the Apex Legends players in the world. The gamer has around 46,922 total kills, as of writing this.