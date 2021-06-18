Best Helmet Enchantments For Minecraft 1.17 Update, Explained

The Minecraft 1.17 update is out and the most recent update has carried plenty of changes to the game. Players have been pondering on which instruments and mechanics work best with the new update. One of the apparatuses that players have been interested in is enchantments and which enchantments work best with the Minecraft 1.17 update. Various players wish to get familiar with the best helmet enchantments for Minecraft 1.17.

Best Helmet Enchantments for Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft Enchantments is a framework in the game that permits the players to upgrade the capacities of their items. These Minecraft Enchantments help increase the protective layer, apparatuses, weapons, and books with at least one or an assortment of "enchantments" that improve an item’s current capacities or instill them with extra capacities and abilities. The items that have been enchanted have an exceptional sparkle around them. Here are some of the best Helmet Enchantments for Minecraft 1.17 update:

Protection

This is one of the crucial enchantments for any type of armor that the player has. Protection IV will immensely decrease the amount of damage a player can take from most attacks, except poison and fire. The Protection enchantments add another 4 points of armor to each piece of armor the player has equipped.

Thorns

This is another self-defense enchantment that will be crucial to the player’s survival. In a PVP server Thorns III will become the player’s best friend as they would deal significant damage to any enemy that tries to deal melee damage to the player.

Respiration

This is an extremely useful enchantment, it will help the player stay underwater for an increased amount of time, which should provide them plenty of time to gather the resources they need.

Aqua Affinity

This is another enchantment that will enhance the underwater capabilities of the players. For players that go deep-sea diving for resources and Ocean Monuments, the Aqua Affinity enchantment will help remove the penalty to their mining speed when mining for resources underwater.

Minecraft Find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs

Amethyst is a resource that players can find in Minecraft. The players will be able to craft spyglass and tinted glass from Amethyst Shards. Players wish to learn where to find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs. The players should first understand how to deduce if the resource Amethyst or not. Amethyst geodes are always made of the same compositions, an outer layer of smooth basalt, a middle layer of calcite, and a hollow layer of amethyst blocks. If this composition doesn’t exist then it isn’t an Amethyst Geode. The Caves and Cliffs location for Amethyst Geode in Minecraft is in the overworld between the coordinates Y=70 and the bedrock layer. Players can go to this Caves and Cliffs location to loot some Amethyst Geodes for themselves.

IMAGE: DABBYCAT_ TWITTER