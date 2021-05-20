Best Oculus Quest 2 Games That You Must Check Out Right Away

Oculus Quest 2 has a decent collection of games but the type of game that the players will like is totally dependent on the genre of games. Plus it is highly unlikely that there could be any low-level game experience from any of these due to the game selection method being very rigorous for making it into the Oculus Quest 2 games library. Here is a list of the best games on this VR games platform as of May 2021.

Best Oculus Quest 2 Games

1. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead has the greatest interface and user engagement in any VR experience; however, this version of Saints & Sinners offers a lot more. It is easily the best VR zombie game, with high-level physics-based fighting that allows you to fight vast hordes of undead.

2. Superhot VR Superhot VR is one of the oldest games, but it is still regarded as one of the greatest four years later. In this cinematic shooter, time moves in lockstep with the player. When the player stands still, the world around them will freeze, but when they turn their body, the world will come to life again. It's like having your own Matrix simulator.

3. The Climb This fantastic free-climbing simulator was developed by the same team that brought us Far Cry and Crysis. The game's courses all present a significant challenge to players and will necessitate the use of proper gripping techniques. The players have a variety of paths to choose from, each leading to a different scene.

4. Ghost Giant Ghost Giant is a small puzzle game built around diorama-sized worlds. And you assist your young partner with various chores and tasks in this papercraft world. This includes tickling clams and creating mindful art in a serene environment.

5. Pistol Whip Pistol Whip is one of the most recent Oculus quest games to be added to the list, but its sharpshooting, sharp sounding, beat-based gameplay is far superior to the well-known Beat Saber. This neon-lit shooter requires the player to stream down corridors and battle bad guys while avoiding incoming fire and attempting to achieve the highest score possible.



IMAGE: Crytek