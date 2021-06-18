Best Pickaxe Enchantments In Minecraft: Choose The Best Ability According To Your Gameplay

Minecraft has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The makers have currently released a new Minecraft 1.17 update in the game and the players are certainly loving it. Currently, they are trying to find some more information about the Best pickaxe enchantments in the game. Thus, we have listed all the information about the Minecraft enchantments right here. Read more.

Best Pickaxe enchantments in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.17 update has brought in a lot of new content to the game. It has also brought in some changes to the enchantments available in the game. Thus, the players want to know about the Best pickaxe enchantments. This is extremely subjective and depends completely on the type of gameplay a player has. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the players learn more about Minecraft enchantments.

Efficiency: This enchantment helps the players to increase the mining speed of the pickaxe. This helps the players to harvest minerals and stone in an extremely faster option to use in the game. This will also help the players strip mine faster than the base pickaxe. This enchantment will also be increasing the speed of finding the minerals such as Coal, Iron and Diamonds.

Fortune: This enchantment helps the players increase the block drops in the game. Using this will help the players to receive 4 Diamonds per block instead of 1 Diamond with Fortune enchantment. This has also been one of the most useful pickaxe enchantments to use in the game.

Silk Touch: This enchantment also helps the players to drop the mined blocks. This ability can even be used to collect items like Snow, Ender Chests, Coral Blocks, Stone, Bookshelves, Blue Ice, Glowstone, Grass Blocks, Mycelium and Turtle Eggs. This is also one of the most used enchantments in the game and helps the players gather all the required resources in the game.

Unbreaking: This enchantment also helps the players by increasing the item durability. It further helps the players to reduce the amount of times the players are required to repair their pickaxe. It basically means that this enchantment will increase the durability of the pickaxe in the game.

Mending: Using this enchantment will also help the players to use experience orbs to repair the pickaxe. This will be done instead of levelling up the Minecraft character. Also, keep in mind that this is a rare enchantment to get in the game and thus will require the players to spend a lot of their time over it.

Curse of Vanishing: Using the Curse of Vanishing enchantment applied to a pickaxe will help the players to destroy your pickaxe upon death. This can be used in the game so that the opponents are not able to pick up the pickaxe. This does not have a huge impact on the players’ game as it is activated only after they die in the game.

