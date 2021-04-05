Best PS3 Games To Buy Before The Store Closes: When Will Sony Remove PS3 Games?

Quick links:
Sony had announced previously that it will be closing its stores for PS3, PSP and PS Vita games. However, we did not have any information related to how many games are going to be affected by such a decision. Now, after days of announcing the closure, a new breakdown exposed digital-only numerous games will be removed permanently. That is the reason why many players are wondering about the best PS3 games to buy before the store closes. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
As per a report by VGC, PlayStation gamers will no longer be able to play 2,000+ digital-only games some of which are still accessible via Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC. However, a total of 120 games were exclusively released on PS3, PSP and PS Vita digitally. The list includes - Around 630 digital-only Vita games, around 730 digital-only PS3 (PSN) games, a small number of digital-only PSP games, 293 PlayStation Minis, 336 PS2 Classics and around 260 PS1 Classics.
If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy certain classic games, then it is probably one of the best chance to download them as soon as possible. The permanent closure of several games will happen on July 2, 2021, for PS3 and PSP, and August 27, 2021, for PS Vita.