Best PS3 Games To Buy Before The Store Closes: When Will Sony Remove PS3 Games?

Sony had announced previously that it will be closing its stores for PS3, PSP and PS Vita games. However, we did not have any information related to how many games are going to be affected by such a decision. Now, after days of announcing the closure, a new breakdown exposed digital-only numerous games will be removed permanently. That is the reason why many players are wondering about the best PS3 games to buy before the store closes. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How many games will be removed from the PS3 store website?

As per a report by VGC, PlayStation gamers will no longer be able to play 2,000+ digital-only games some of which are still accessible via Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC. However, a total of 120 games were exclusively released on PS3, PSP and PS Vita digitally. The list includes - Around 630 digital-only Vita games, around 730 digital-only PS3 (PSN) games, a small number of digital-only PSP games, 293 PlayStation Minis, 336 PS2 Classics and around 260 PS1 Classics.

Best PS3 games to buy before the store closes

Infamous: Festival of Blood - Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, this single-player action-adventure game takes an incredible curve into horror fiction. If you are a diehard fan of Vampires, then this game is for you.

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, this single-player action-adventure game takes an incredible curve into horror fiction. If you are a diehard fan of Vampires, then this game is for you. Echochrome II - Echochrome II is a puzzle action game developed by Japan Studio in which players lead the character across a path made of shadows.

Echochrome II is a puzzle action game developed by Japan Studio in which players lead the character across a path made of shadows. Lumines Supernova - The fourth main entry in the Lumines series, Lumines Supernova is one of the best puzzle video games released on the PS3 platform

The fourth main entry in the Lumines series, Lumines Supernova is one of the best puzzle video games released on the PS3 platform The Last Guy - Another horror fiction, The Last Guy focuses on rescuing civilians to escape from monster-infested cities.

Another horror fiction, The Last Guy focuses on rescuing civilians to escape from monster-infested cities. MotorStorm RC - Developed by Evolution Studios, MotorStorm is an incredible racing game with some really cool graphics

When will Sony remove PS3 games from the store?

If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy certain classic games, then it is probably one of the best chance to download them as soon as possible. The permanent closure of several games will happen on July 2, 2021, for PS3 and PSP, and August 27, 2021, for PS Vita.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock