Best Streetsweeper Class In Warzone: Here Are All The Streetsweeper Attachments Needed

Warzone, the battle royal entry of Call of Duty, has become an extremely competitive online multiplayer game. Players that are new are getting bombarded by the veterans. The difference between a professional and an amateur is extremely high, this makes a player thinks twice while joining a new game too late. Players should get well versed with the weapon schemes to get better at their game. Many players wish to learn the best Streetsweeper Class in Warzone.

Best Streetsweeper Class in Warzone

The Streetsweeper is a shotgun in Warzone which is too overpowered. This weapon has been disabled from loots just because of its sheer devastating capabilities. The Streetsweeper is a weapon that will almost always provide the player with a close-range victory when used correctly. To achieve the best Streetsweeper class, the players will have to figure out a Streetsweeper loadout that works best for them. To create the right Streetsweeper Loadout, the players will have to add the Streetsweeper attachments that work best with their playstyle. Check out some of the best Streetsweeper attachments below:

Agency Choke

13″ Reinforced Heavy

Ember Sighting Point

No Stock

STANNAG 18 Rnd

Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. For the Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone the player needs to keep in mind the DMR 14 Class, DMR 14 Loadout, and DMR 14 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best DMR 14 loadout in Cold War:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

What is Mini Royale in Warzone?

Mini Royale in Warzone is just what it sounds like. It is a smaller and shorter version of the normal battle royale mode in the game. The users have to get in teams of 3 and battle against 75 other players instead of 150, they can also do this solo. The area that is allowed to roam in is also reduced in the game and the players will have a shorter time limit for when the game mode gets over for them. The rest of the Mini Royale game mode plays exactly like the normal battle royale mode Warzone. The in-game description for this game mode reads:

“Faced pace Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk”

IMAGE: TREYARCH TWITTER