Best Sword Enchantments For Minecraft 1.17 Update: Sharpness, Smite, Fire Aspect And More

The Minecraft 1.17 update is out and the latest update has brought a plethora of changes to the game. Players have been wondering which tools and mechanics work best with the update. One of the tools that players have been curious about is enchantments and which enchantments work best with the Minecraft 1.17 update. Numerous players wish to learn more about the best sword enchantments for Minecraft 1.17.

Best Sword Enchantments for Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft Enchantments is a system in the game that allows the players to enhance the capabilities of their items. These Minecraft Enchantments help augment armor, tools, weapons, and books with one or more of a variety of "enchantments" that improve an item's existing abilities or imbue them with additional abilities and uses. The items that have been enchanted have a special glow around them. Here are the best Sword Enchantments for Minecraft 1.17:

Sharpness/Smite

There are levels to this enchantment, Sharpness I and Smite I are lower-level enchantments, and Sharpness V and Smite V are higher-level enchantments. At the first level the melee damage increases by a bit, but at the last level, the players can one-shot most of their enemies with Sharpness V. With Smite V the players can one-shot almost all undead enemies.

Looting

Looting is one of the important enchantments, just like the others, Looting has its levels too. Looting III is the best level to have. This enchantment just doesn’t increase the rate at which the items are dropped for the players, but also increases the number of items dropped for the player to loot. Looting is hands down one of the best enchantments in the game.

Fire Aspect

Fire Aspect is a great damage enchantment. Fire Aspect I will provide the players with a slight advantage, but Fire Aspect II will make them absolutely ruthless. This is a great enchantment when fighting against enemies, as every hit lights the enemy on fire and they have to figure out how to extinguish it before their health meter reaches 0.

Minecraft Find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs

Amethyst is a resource that players can find in Minecraft. The players will be able to craft spyglass and tinted glass from Amethyst Shards. Players wish to learn where to find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs. The players should first understand how to deduce if the resource Amethyst or not. Amethyst geodes are always made of the same compositions, an outer layer of smooth basalt, a middle layer of calcite, and a hollow layer of amethyst blocks. If this composition doesn’t exist then it isn’t an Amethyst Geode. The Caves and Cliffs location for Amethyst Geode in Minecraft is in the overworld between the coordinates Y=70 and the bedrock layer. Players can go to this Caves and Cliffs location to loot some Amethyst Geodes for themselves.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT TWITTER