BGMI developer Krafton strengthens in-game security measures to provide fair gameplay

Battlegrounds Mobile India gained back its popularity within no time. After returning to India, the game crossed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store in few weeks. The developers rewarded all the players with exclusive in-game rewards and hosted many events to maintain the hype around the Indian version of Pubg Mobile. However, it has only been a couple of months since its launch, and players are already experiencing difficulties in the game due to the rise in the number of hackers.

Hackers in Battlegrounds Mobile India are players that manipulate the resources available in the game to have an unfair advantage over other players. For instance, a player might disable their footsteps so that other players cannot hear them, or a player might use a cheat that makes their bullet cross walls and other covers. Such hackers have an advantage over other players in the game and can easily win matches. The number of hackers in Battlegrounds Mobile India has constantly been rising, and the concern among the gaming community in the country is folding out to be big.

Krafton to implement stronger in-game measures for providing fair gameplay to players

In such a crucial situation, the developer and publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has shared a new blog post, highlighting the extensive measures that the company is taking to curb the abuse of resources in the game. From now on, Krafton will implement a detailed revalidation of game data for top-ranked players in the game. Revalidation might include scrutiny of players that are at conqueror ranks in the game. As hackers have a high chance to win a game, it is quite logical to say that they might reach higher ranks in the game before anyone else does. Krafton mentions that if such an account is found using cheats, it will be banned.

Regarding advertising cheats and cheat programmes, Krafton has said that it will implement strong measures if an account is found advertising or promoting the sale of illegal weapons and cheats. The developer will closely examine the profile pictures, linked websites, videos and other promotional content that might be linked to a player's BGMI account. The developers have also said that they will continue to analyse the game for the presence of cheaters and players with illegal resources and take immediate action if any such account is sighted.

Image: UNSPLASH