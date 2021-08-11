BGMI IOS Release Date Likely On August 20: What To Expect After Krafton Drops Hint

The wait for IOS fans is now over, and the much-anticipated game will be released soon on devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India's IOS release date has been set for August 20, 2021. According to reports, after the BGMI IOS release, Krafton will host the Streamer battle. Only IOS devices will be used in this invitational streamer battle. The IOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released later this month. The BGMI IOS release date has been planned for August 20, according to the information available.

BGMI iOS release date and time

This isn't the first time Krafton has hinted at an upcoming BGMI IOS release. Krafton has announced a brand new event for BGMI players, in which they will be giving away some incredible prizes. Krafton alluded to the BGMI IOS Release in this event's post. Last month, Battlegrounds Mobile India was released only for Android handsets. In its first week of release, the game topped 30 million downloads. On the Google Play store, the game has over 46 million downloads. Krafton has announced a brand new event for BGMI participants, in which they will be giving away some incredible prizes.

BGMI for ios

Due to the BGMI IOS release, Krafton has postponed the BGMI India Series. As per reports, officials stated at the outset that the largest Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament is solely open to Android users. However, the tournament's regulations was eventually amended to include mobile devices. For the past two days, Krafton has been hyping the BGMI IOS release.

One of the most popular battles royale mobile games in India is Battlegrounds Mobile. BGMI is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile developed by Krafton for the Indian market. For the time being, the game is only available for Android smartphones. In an Instagram post earlier, Krafton hinted at the BGMI IOS release date.

Battlegrounds Mobile

Currently, the battle royale game is available for Android users only. Users can download the game by heading over to Google Play Store from their Android smartphone. System requirements to play the game includes Android version 5.1.1 or above, a minimum of 2GB RAM and a stable internet connection for uninterrupted gameplay.

Picture Credit: @Battlegames_IN/Twitter