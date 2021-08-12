BGMI Low Recoil Settings: Best sensitivity settings for low recoil in BGMI; Check Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India is about to surpass 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is celebrating the occasion with rewarding players. The rewards as covered in a previous post will unlock on August 19, 2021. That being said, a lot of BGMI players are wondering about BGMI low recoil settings or BGMI no recoil settings as they are trying to learn and get better in the game. Virtually, the BGMI zero recoil settings do not exist as recoil is a result of both sensitivity and the intensity with which a player controls the Y-axis while shooting. However, there do exist BGMI low recoil settings, which might minimize a player's recoil as per the playing style.

BGMI low recoil settings

Cam Settings TPP Aim: 120% FPP Aim: 120% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 90% 2x Scope:36% 3x Scope, Win 94:27% 4x Scope, VSS: 17% 6x Scope: 14% 8x scope: 12%

ADS Settings TPP Aim: 120% FPP Aim: 120% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60% 2x Scope: 33% 3x Scope, Win 94: 23% 4x Scope, VSS: 13% 6x Scope: 10% 8x scope: 8%

Gyro Settings TPP Aim: 20% FPP Aim: 30% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 144% 2x Scope: 90% 3x Scope, Win 94: 74% 4x Scope, VSS: 60% 6x Scope: 55% 8x scope: 42%



BGMI layout setting for low recoil

Dedicating a separate input to fire and controlling recoil is the key and that is how the BGMI layout setting for low recoil. Hence, in order to deliver laser displays, a player will at least need to use three fingers: one for movement of the player along with all directions, the other for tapping the fire button when necessary and the third one for controlling recoil. Do not keep the control right at the centre of the screen as it hinders viewing angle and hence might act as a blind spot.

To minimise the recoil while playing BGMI, a player has to practise various sensitivity combinations with different weapons. The recoil depends on two factors being weapons and sensitivity. That is what has to be practised and polished upon. Additionally, a player might try the three-finger or four-finger playing layout, with movement and scope on the left and the fire and recoil control on the right.