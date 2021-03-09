Bitlife Barbie Challenge Guide: Here's How To Become A Model In Bitlife

BitLife has managed to dominate the gaming community since it was released. The real-life simulations have certainly gotten a lot of gamers attracted to the game's concept. The gamers seem really interested in the game and are even trying to ask questions related to it. We have picked some of those popular questions right here. Read more to know about how to be a model in BitLife.

How to complete Barbie Challenge in Bitlife?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the BitLife- Life Simulator video game. The players have been asking a lot of questions like how to be a model in BitLife and how to complete the BitLife barbie challenge. It is all because of the real-life simulation game that was created by the popular iOS developer, Candywriter. To answer your question about how to be a model in BitLife and how to complete the BitLife barbie challenge, we have managed to gather as much information as possible. We have also attached a video that was uploaded by a popular Youtuber. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing how to how to complete the barbie challenge.

First, the players will have to become Female in the game. Then they will need to undergo all plastic surgeries that are there in the game except gender reassignment. After that, they can become a Model. Then they will need to live in a mansion or any place that is similar. To help you guys out, we have listed all the plastic surgeries you will need to undergo to complete the Bitlife barbie challenge. Apart from this, we have also listed all the additional information we have about the popular game, Bitlife.

Botox

Brazilian butt lift

Breast augmentation

Eyelid surgery

Facelift

Liposuction

Nose job

Tummy Tuck

More about Bitlife

BitLife: Life Simulator is a popular game that is known by the name, BitLife. The game is basically a text-based simulator video game that was intended to be played on Apple devices by Candywriter. It manages to use the text-based format in its game and the main objective of the game is to live a digital life without struggles and difficulties. The game has also been filled with a number of cartoons and humorous scenarios to make things even lighter for the players. It was released on September 29, 2018, and was introduced to Android on February 5, 2019. Soon after its launch, the game was also ranked to be the most popular game on the website and Google Play Store and later the iOS App Store.