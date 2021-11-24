Black Friday Sale 2021: Epic Games Store Offers Discount On Popular Titles; Check Deals

Black Friday deals have now begun on Epic Games Store and a plethora of PC games are available at a discounted price. Most games on the platform are now available to purchase at a discounted price. The list of games includes Total War, Back 4 blood, Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3, Biomutant and more. The Black Friday deals will be live until November 30, 2021. Keep reading to know more about titles under sale.

During the Black Friday sale on Epic Games Store, some games are available at a whopping 75% discount. While other gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox have already begun with their Black Friday deals, a fair share of gamers prefer a Windows desktop for enjoying their favourite title. The Epic Games store has more than 400 titles. Have a look at some of the biggest titles available at discount.

Epic Games Store Black Friday Deals