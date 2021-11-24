Black Friday Sale 2021: Epic Games Store Offers Discount On Popular Titles; Check Deals

Black Friday deals have now begun on Epic Games Store and a plethora of PC games are available at a discounted price. Most games on the platform are now available to purchase at a discounted price. The list of games includes Total War, Back 4 blood, Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3, Biomutant and more. The Black Friday deals will be live until November 30, 2021. Keep reading to know more about titles under sale.
During the Black Friday sale on Epic Games Store, some games are available at a whopping 75% discount. While other gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox have already begun with their Black Friday deals, a fair share of gamers prefer a Windows desktop for enjoying their favourite title. The Epic Games store has more than 400 titles. Have a look at some of the biggest titles available at discount.
Epic Games Store Black Friday Deals
- Total War: WARHAMMER - developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA is available at Rs. 674.75 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,699)
- Riders Republic - developed by Ubisoft Annecy and published by Ubisoft is available at Rs. 2,249.25 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,999)
- Back 4 Blood - developed by Turtle Rock Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games is available at Rs. 2,099.30 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,999)
- Far Cry 6 standard edition - developed by Ubisoft Toronto and published by Ubisoft is available at Rs. 2,489.17 (down from the original price of.Rs. 2999)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - developed and published by CD Projekt Red is currently available at Rs. 1,499.50 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,999)
- Biomutant - developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic is currently available at Rs. 944.50 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,889)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - developed and published by Crytek is available at Rs. 943.20 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,179)
- Disciples: Liberation - developed by Frima Studio and published by Kalypso Media is available at Rs. 809.10 (down from the original price of Rs. 899)
- Hitman 3 - developed and published by IO Interactive A/S is currently available at Rs. 567.60 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,419)
- Aven Colony - developed by Mothership Entertainment LLC and published by Team17 is available at Rs. 312.50 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,250)
- Time Loader - developed by Fiazm and published by Meta Publishing is available at Rs. 565.20 (down from its original price of Rs. 628)