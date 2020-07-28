Call Of Duty Cold War Game Details Leaked By Doritos' Promotional Packaging

Gamers have been busy waiting for the Call of Duty 2020 for a while now. The game hasn't even been officially announced yet but many leaks have surfaced on the internet over the last few months. Now, a Doritos marketing campaign seems to have confirmed the much-rumoured title of COD: Black Ops Cold War. Some promotional details for the game through a bag of Doritos were shared by the Call Of Duty News Twitter handle on July 27. Check it out below -

Call of Duty Cold War details leaked

BREAKING: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo leaked via Doritos promotional material (via @ModernWarzone) pic.twitter.com/B63bX4P3Bj — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 26, 2020

The promotional packaging as seen above reveals the name of the game to be Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Though the content seen in the photo seems legitimate, interested people should take it with a grain of salt as many leaks in the past have been proven to be false. Activision and Treyarch as taking a different route this year-round and not revealed any details of COD 2020 even though its currently nearing the end of July.

Image courtesy - Call of Duty official website

The image appears to be from the back of a Doritos bag designed to be a cross-promotion between Doritos and Call of Duty. The bags allow players to double their experience for a year with the promotional offer seen on the bag. A similar deal has been seen before between Activision and Pepsi Co. in the past. The packaging, if true, could also be the first look for fans at the official logo of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The logo has been designed with bold black lettering and a crisp-looking COLD War in a large font.

As per leaks, the cross-promotion is all set to kick off at October 5, 2020, which gives a glimpse at the speculated release window of the game. Modern Warfare bak in 2019 had a similar start date for promotions, having released a month after the advertisements kicked off. As of now, it is being speculated that the game will go live around October end or the first week of November. but no official release date or announcement of the same has been made yet by Activision.

