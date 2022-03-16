Call of Duty: Mobile Holi event brings new engagement event, rewards and more

Call Of Duty: Mobile has recently launched a Holi 2022 themed update. This is the first time Activision has launched a regional update for the Call Of Duty: Mobile players in India. As a part of the update, players will get a new in-game bundle called Colors. The bundle will be available from March 17 up to April 9, 2022. Further, there will be a Call Of Duty: Mobile Holi Event wherein players will get rewards for playing the game.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Community Cup to begin on March 19

Activision has announced that the Call Of Duty: Mobile Community Cup will begin on March 19, 2022. It will be open to all players in the game. As a part of the tournament, there will be an eSports event every week until the event lasts. Players will get prize money of Rs. 7,000 every week. Apart from this, the game has also announced Mobile World Championship. The official announcement of the tournament reads "designed for players of all skill levels, Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 is open to eligible entrants across the world and all players who sign up to compete will receive an all-new frame and calling card."

The Colors Bundle that was mentioned earlier will cost 80 COD points in the game and it includes the following things - Scout 2: Gulal operator skin, AK117 Gulal skin, a themed backpack, wingsuit, parachute knife, sticker, calling card and a spray. Players can also participate in an engagement event called Celebration of Colors. Participation in the event will give players free rewards, including Backpack 2 and Thumper - Gulal.

Most recently, the game has announced a new anti-cheat software for Call Of Duty: Warzone. It is called Damage Shield and it is a part of the Ricochet software that has been recently implemented by the game. Now, whenever a cheater in Call of Duty will try to hit another player, the bullets will bounce off the player. This will allow fair players to go close to the cheaters and defeat them, which is a hilarious yet effective way to counter the rising cases of cheaters in the game as it leaves the method used by cheaters ineffective and eventually leads to their defeat in the game.