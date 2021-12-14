Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 11 'Final Snow' Releasing On THIS Date; Here's What To Expect

Call of Duty: Mobile has announced the release date of its upcoming season. The name of the upcoming season is Final Snow. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow release date in India is December 17, 2021. As the name suggests, the upcoming season of the online battle royale game will be themed after the Holidays and the winter season. As the new season will begin, there will be a lot of new content in the game for players to explore, including a new Battle Pass, weapon blueprints, and a completely new multiplayer mode.

Activision Blizzard has also added a new map in the multiplayer mode called Icebreaker, which will also be the first multiplayer mode that will allow players to swim. The map has been recalled from the iconic title Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. For players who love to enjoy the game in close quarters, the map is full of icebergs and submarine wreckage where the fight will take place. Additionally, the Blackout map is also getting a new Nightmare mode.

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 13, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 release date

Globally, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 release date is set for December 16. Due to the time difference, the game will launch on December 17 in India. As the new Call of Duty: Mobile season begins, Battle Pass owners from the previous season will be able to claim 50 new tiers which will automatically add new items to their inventory. New operators coming with the update include Vagr Modir – Whisper of Winter and Soap – Cliffhanger. New weapons making their way to the game in season Final Snow include the D13 Sector launcher and the PKM LMG. Other new elements for the players will include a new operator skill, calling cards, charms, COD points and more.

Another model being added to the game is Snow Scuffle, which is themed after the arrival of the holiday season. While playing the mode, every team will have its own Snowman that will unlock several skins. According to Activision Blizzard, mysterious gift boxes will also appear in the mode, containing in-game resources required to buy new skins. Another major highlight of the upcoming season is the presence of three characters designed after content creators in the real world, including Bobby Plays, HawksNest and Ferg. The Final Snow season of Call of Duty: Mobile will be arriving at the date mentioned above and will be playable on both Android and iOS devices. Stay tuned for more gaming news.