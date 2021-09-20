Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 to celebrate 2nd anniversary with Blackout Battle and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 is about to end soon and the game has already announced the details about the upcoming season. The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 might be launched soon, as the current season is about to end in three days. Season 8 will also celebrate COD Mobile's second anniversary, as the game was launched on October 1, 2019. Celebrations might start early as Season 8 will come with new events, including the Blackout battle royale map.

Call of Duty: Mobile has also announced the official release date of the upcoming season, which is September 23, 2021. The new season will begin early in the morning at 08:00 AM IST. Along with the launch, Call of Duty: Mobile will bring back the very first battle royale map in the game called Blackout, which is the largest map in any of Call of Duty titles and contains parts of multiple maps such as Nuketown, Estate, Construction Site and many more. Blackout battle royale map will allow players to implement extensive war strategy and scorestreaks.

✊ We need you out there soldier!

💥 The biggest battle is right around the corner! Blackout is coming to #CODMobile



🔍 Get the intel here 👉 https://t.co/fBI7HHbsfc



🤝 Join the fight as a part of the 2nd Anniversary of #CODMobile!#CODM2Blackout pic.twitter.com/H6YHa69QFp — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 17, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile 2nd Anniversary new events

Anniversary Cake Event

Anniversary Puzzle Event

Counterattack - a new themed event

All players will have the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Call of Duty: Mobile battle Pass rewards. The upcoming season will feature new characters, including Velikan - Volvacin Ash and Alias - Battleworn. Alongside, the game will also launch new weapons like the R9-0 shotgun and the M13 assault rifle. There will be a new scorestreak, weapon blueprints, charms, calling cards and Call of Duty points as well. Additionally, there will be new seasonal challenges, lucky draws, bundles, a mythic weapon and more new content in the game, which will be revealed in the coming days.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 will feature a new and improved Battle Royale system, including enhanced visuals throughout the game. Players will get to experience a new weapon looting system, new health and armour system and improved vehicle UI elements. Along with this, the Crash map is being updated as it is the most played Call of Duty: Mobile application ever. The Counterattack mode will bring non-player characters and PvE gameplay to the game for the first time.

Image: Call of Duty: Mobile