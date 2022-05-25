Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Date Announced By Activision; All You Need To Know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finally has a release date. The game has been in development for a long time now and several reports claim to leak multiple aspects of the game. Previously, it was said that Activision will reveal the release date of the game in June. Keep reading to know more about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date and other details.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out later this year. The developers have confirmed that the game will release on October 28, 2022. Those who want to stay updated with the latest developments happening in the game should sign up on https://www.callofduty.com/modernwarfare2, which happens to be the official website of the game.

As leaked by CharlieIntel, Cal of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will come with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips and the Red Team 141 operator Pack including Ghost, Soap, Price and Farah Operators. Additionally, the new title will feature FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, 10 hours 2XP + 2 WXP and a Ghost Legacy Pack including 12 operator skins & 10 weapon blueprints. Additionally, there is going to be an open beta test before the game comes out.

Leaker shares illustrated image of the map from the upcoming games

The report cites leaker @TheMW2Ghost, who claims to have seen the map of the upcoming title. The leaker believes that the map will be used for Warzone 2 as well as a rumoured mode coming to Modern Warfare 2 called the DMZ mode. While the actual image of the map has not surfaced on the internet yet, the leaker has shared an illustrated remake based on the actual map. The image looks like it's taken from the early first-person shooting games as it does not contain the details found in the maps of modern-day FPS games.

Looking at the image, one will notice two water bodies, one that runs from the north of the map to the southwest region, likely to be a river and the other that is located near the centre, likely to be a lake. Apart from this, the map contains a few icons of padlocks and weapons in the northern and western region. However, the image does not contain a key and hence it is not known what they represent.