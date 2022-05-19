Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tipped To Come With A New Feature Called Strongholds

Activision is about to reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next month, following which, the game is likely to release a multiplayer beta in August. While the schedule is not official yet, it comes from a report from GameSpot. The report also highlights the latest leak that reveals more information about the upcoming game. Keep reading to know more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Leaker shares illustrated image of the map from the upcoming games

The report sites leaker @TheMW2Ghost, who claims to have seen the map of the upcoming title. The leaker believes that the map will be used for Warzone 2 as well as a rumoured mode coming to Modern Warfare 2 called the DMZ mode. While the actual image of the map has not surfaced on the internet yet, the leaker has shared an illustrated remake based on the actual map. The image looks like it's taken from the early first-person shooting games as it does not contain the details found in the maps of modern-day FPS games.

Looking at the image, one will notice two water bodies, one that runs from the north of the map to the southwest region, likely to be a river and the other that is located near the centre, likely to be a lake. Apart from this, the map contains a few icons of padlocks and weapons in the northern and the western region. However, the image does not contain a key and hence it is not known what they represent.

YouTuber shares details about a new feature that could come to the games

Just a day before the image was shared on the internet, YouTuber NerosCinema also shared some information about the upcoming Warzone 2 via a video. The YouTuber mentions that the method of security a loadout will change in the upcoming title with the arrival of a feature called Strongholds. According to NerosCinema, loadouts will be locked until players perform a list of tasks. Combining this information with the leak discussed above, there is a possibility that the icons on the map represent Strongholds. Additionally, journalist Tom Henderson has also corroborated these leaks, saying that "a lot of this is true."