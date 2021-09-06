Call Of Duty Plans To Bring Difficult Game Modes With Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded Update

Call Of Duty: Warzone makers have been on the top of their game to bring in the new season 5 reloaded content to the game servers. They have managed to bring in a wide range of new content including an awaited Battle royale mode with Wazone's Season 5 Reloaded update.

The developers have made specific changes to the game for making the Iron Trials '84 challenge challenging for the players. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about these new changes coming in with the new Warzone update. Here is all the information available about Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone makers to release new game modes

New map & modes, Hudson & Judge Dredd, “The Numbers,” and more are coming to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone with Season Five Reloaded.https://t.co/HXeNq706K4 pic.twitter.com/2GsjPV5p8n — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 2, 2021

Makers have confirmed that some parameters of the game have been changed like the game will have not free loadouts in the game. Other changes like reducing the base health and regen have been made to the game. Other improvements to the Gulag mode is out and it has been added with the new stipulations. Raven Software has also confirmed to bring in a new set of "environmental elements" and "a variety of important aspects," which will have a huge effect on the Warzone gaming experience. Here is also a list of the main changes made for these new challenges.

The makers have improved the base health in the game.

Tweaks made to feel of combat, time to kill, weapon, Perk, and Equipment viability.

Free Loadout drops removed from the game.

Buy Station cost increased.

Removed semi-auto, tactical equipment, akimbo and fully-auto shotguns from Gulag.

More about Call of Duty: Warzone

Raven Software has finalised September 8 as the official release date for their Season 5 Reloaded. The game servers are supposed to be taken down and the new content wil be reflected in the game from September 9 at 12 am ET / 5 am BST / 6 am CEST. Makers have also been working on releasing details about Call of Duty: Vanguard cross-play and release date. Nothing official has been released about these yet the game is still being tested and is in the Beta stages. A pre-order version is currently live which can be brought from respective app stores. Here is also a list of important dates to follow for the release of this FPP shooting game.