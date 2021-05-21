Call Of Duty Season 3 Black Ops Cold War Update Released: See New Maps And More Changes

Call Of Duty has been one of the most popular shooting game franchises that has been released by Activision. Their latest Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War game has been a trending game amongst the community lately. This is mostly because of the makers' efforts to keep adding new content to the game. Thus the players have been trying to search about these Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War updates that have been released lately. Read more

New Call Of Duty Season 3 update

Makers have recently released a new Call Of Duty Season 3 update and the players are certainly loving it. The main change brought to the game was the return of the Standoff map from the game Black Ops 2. The games can now play a new Standoff 24/7 playlist and compete in game modes like TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. Another new map called Duga has also been added to the game from Zombies. This new map features team multiplayer game modes like Multi-Team Elimination mode. Apart from this, a new 12v12 Moshpit will be getting some changes along with 6v6 maps like the Standoff, The Pines, and Moscow. Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the Call Of Duty Black Ops 2 system requirements.

Because of the addition of a map from Call Of Duty Black Ops 2, some games have diverted their attention to this classic release. Call Of Duty Black Ops 2 is somewhere around 18.3 GB and it does take some specific requirements from your system. Thus the players are trying to find the Call Of Duty Black Ops 2 system requirements. Try and finish the game in a single sitting for the best experience. The game will take about 7 hours to complete. This is only the main story of the game. Add another 2 hours to complete the side mission of the game. Follow these Call Of Duty Black Ops 2 system requirements for the best experience. This was taken from the game’s official Steam page.

Minimum:

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or Windows 7. Windows XP is not supported

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHz

Memory: 2 GB for 32-bit OS or 4 GB for 64-bit OS

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8800GT 512 MB or ATI Radeon HD 3870 512 MB

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Hard Drive: 16 GB

Sound: DirectX 11.0c compatible

Additional: Broadband connection required for activation and multiplayer gameplay

Note: Windows XP Operating System is not supported

IMAGE: CALL OF DUTY TWITTER