Call Of Duty Vanguard And Warzone Rumoured To Have New Improved Anti-Cheat Software

Call Of Duty is currently working on releasing a brand new addition to their FPP shooting franchise. This game’s title is rumoured to be Call Of Duty Vanguard, and several leaks about this game have already surfaced on the internet. A recent leak from popular Warzone data miner, Tom Henderson took to his Twitter to confirm Activision will introduce the new anti-cheat software to the next addition to their Call Of Duty title and their successful battle royale title, Warzone. The gamers have picked this up, and they are curious to know more about the new Call Of Duty Vanguard. Here is all the information released about the new Call Of Duty title. Read more.

A new anti-cheat system for the next Call of Duty title has been in development for over a year. The same system will be implemented into Warzone. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

Famous Call Of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson says that Activision will add a new anti-cheat software to their games. It is certainly an important feature after looking at the wave of hackers that attacked Activision’s Warzone and Balck Ops Cold War servers. Tom also added that the anti-cheat software will be added along with a brand new Warzone map. These new software to prevent cheating are rumoured to be in development for over a year. This surely helps increase the players’ expectations to keep their Call Of Duty games away from cheaters and hackers. They have also been asking the makers to release such anti-cheat software right now. Activision has already started taking action against the hackers trying to break the fair-play rules of their game.

That's what I'm wondering surely if it's ready to go they will add it before the new cod...Go cats btw!!! — Trent (@Trent55080452) August 11, 2021

So it won’t be in warzone until the next cod is released? — Nate (@BBNNate) August 11, 2021

The game needs it NOW not October or November. Its unplayable right now. Hopped on after the ban wave and 3/3 games had hackers — lordfaximus (@lordfaximus) August 11, 2021

More about Call Of Duty

Activision has already acknowledged the existence of these Warzone hackers and has banned their accounts. This is a crucial thing to maintain fair play across Activision’s most successful game releases. Raven Software had confirmed that they had permanently banned half a million players from Call of Duty: Warzone for the same reason. The makers also released random waves of hacker bans to keep their servers away from such cheaters. The makers also took down videos promoting the hacking software on Youtube. No other information has been released about the game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.

Image Credit: CODWW2 VANGUARD/TWITTER