Call Of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Trailer Shows Off A New Russian Operator & Mission Details

Call Of Duty: Vanguard has managed to become one of the most anticipated games of the year after Activision just announced its release. The developers of this WW2 themed game revealed a Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay trailer during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream on Youtube. The trailer explains the story of an in-game Russian operator called, Polina. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the storyline of this game. Here is all the information released about the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date and gameplay during the live event. Read more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay trailer released

Activision has started promoting their upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard with all their efforts. The trailer takes the viewers through the story of Polina who managed to get through Stalingrad when it was invaded by the Nazis. She experienced all of this by starting off as a wartime nurse and gradually rising upto the ranks of a legendary sniper. The trailer showcases a full Call Of Duty: vanguard mission and also new additions like enabling blind-fire from behind cover, brand new destructible environments, the ability to climb on walls and much more. It certainly seems like Activision has gone all out to make this game’s campaign visually appealing to the gamers. It certainly would be useful for the next generation consoles that have the capability to deliver seamless gaming at 4k resolution without any effort.

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard Crossplay and release date

Another gameplay teaser of the game was released that showcased the game’s different locations including a sniper’s nest in Russia, a warzone in the desert, a German forest, and a beach filled with WW2 destroyed aircraft. All these locations have been labelled as WWII: the Eastern Front, the Western Front, North Africa, and the Pacific regions. Polonia seems to be the character seen in the sniper nest in Russia. More information is expected to be released in the coming date about Call of Duty: Vanguard cross-play and release date. Nothing official has been released about these yet because the developers are still testing the Beta version of the game. A pre-order version is currently live. Apart from this, here are a couple of important dates to follow for the release of this FPP shooting game.