Call Of Duty Vanguard PS5 & PS4 Alpha Pre Load Date & Time: Check How To Play Demo Version

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the most awaited title by Blizzard and Activision this year and the developers have announced the Call of Duty Vanguard preload release timing. Additionally, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players of all the three titles: Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare will be able to access the Alpha test which is about to begin soon. Keep reading to know the Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-load date and Call of Duty Vanguard alpha test schedule.

Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-load date

Call of Duty: Vanguard preload release timing for PlayStation consoles is 11 AM BST/03:00 AM PT/ 03:30 PM IST on August 23, 2021. As mentioned earlier, those with other titles of the game will be able to access the preload and download it. Further, the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha test will begin from 27 August 27 at 06:00 PM BST/ 10:00 AM PT/ 10:30 PM IST. PlayStation console owners will be able to test both the versions of the game: Call of Duty Vanguard PS4 and Call of Duty Vanguard PS5. The Alpha test contains a new gaming mode called the Champion Hill, which will require players to use "tactics and strategy combine with quick-action, close-quarter gunplay." The Champion Hill mode will be available as both the duo and trio playing version.

PlayStation console owners do not need to pre-order the game, neither require the PlayStation plus subscription in most countries. However, there are two exceptions to this. Call of Duty Vanguard PS4 and Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 players in Germany shall have a PlayStation Plus subscription, and console owners in Japan require to pay a nominal fee. Nevertheless, all the Alpha test participants will get a Calling Card and an Emblem in Vanguard. While the game is already listed on PlayStation and Microsoft stores for pre-order, the file size on Xbox Series X and Xbox One for the cross-gen bundle is a whopping 270.05 GB. However, this bundle contains multiple versions of the game. A dedicated version of the game for Xbox One is about 75GB in size. And that on Xbox Series X is around 95 GB.