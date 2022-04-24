Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Could Feature Map Inspired From A City In Colombia

Call of Duty: Warzone is among the most popular video games for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows users. Most recently, rumours about the upcoming version of the game have been circling on the internet, one of which hints at the presence of a new map in the game. Keep reading to know more about the new map in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.

According to a report by comicbook.com, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will come with a new map. It mentions that the new map will be different from Verdansk and Caldera. The report also mentions that the new Call Of Duty: Warzone map will be heavily inspired by the city of Medellin, Colombia. This is in line with other rumours about the game that have surfaced in the recent past, stating that the game will take place in the southern part of Africa.

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 will feature a new map

The publication also mentions that the city of Medellin is famous for several landmarks that can be used as points of interest for the upcoming Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 map, quoting examples like The Medellin Metro, and the Plaza Mayor Of Medellin and more. The rumour about the new map taking inspiration from Medellin comes from known Call of Duty data minder and tipster @TheGhostOfHope.

The Warzone 2 map will heavily take inspiration from Medellin, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/3W7EOi4Kda — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 23, 2022

However, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt as the game itself has not announced anything officially. This is just a rumour at the moment which might or might not turn out to be true. Additionally, when the update will come out is not clear at the moment as well. More information about the upcoming version of the game should surface on the internet soon.

