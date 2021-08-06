Call Of Duty Warzone And Black Ops Season 5 To Bring New Maps, Modes And More Features

Call Of Duty makers are currently busy trying to release Season 5 for Warzone and Cold War. Each season runs for a small period and the makers usually bring in huge changes with new Seasons in terms of the game’s storyline. The upcoming Call Of Duty Warzone and Balck Ops Cold War Season 5 is going to be released on August 12. A recent post from the game’s official Twitter handles confirms the release of a new roadmap, maps, gulag mode and multiplayer game modes for its players. This has been picked up by the COD community and they are curious to learn more about it. Read more

New updates with Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5

👥 Double Agent Mode

🗺 Echelon, Slums, and Showroom

💪 Kitsune and Stryker

🔫 New weapons and Battle Pass



All this and more across Zombies Outbreak, #BlackOpsColdWar, and #Warzone arrive with Season Five on August 12th.



Get all the intel here:https://t.co/RngWWA1Zu4 pic.twitter.com/Ca5hv86afd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 5, 2021

The Warzone and Balck Ops Cold War Season 5 is supposedly going to be kickstarted with the new Double Agent mode. Gamers have been linking this mode to the popular Among Us game because of its in-game objectives. These Double agents are required to plant and successfully set off explosive charges around the map. The Investigator is also to be added to the game that is trying to find these two Double Agents. Other Operatives are required to carry on with the other objects while keeping an eye out for these targets. Here is also a list of new features and changes coming in with the latest Black Ops Cold War and Warzone update.

Demolition Returns In-Season

Five Fresh Multiplayer Maps

Echelon (6v6, Launch)

Slums (6v6, Launch)

Showroom (2v2 and 3v3, Launch)

Drive-In (6v6, In-Season)

Zoo (6v6, In-Season)

New Zombies Content – New Perk, Field Upgrade, Support Weapon

More about Warzone

Season 5 is also supposed to bring in two new Perks to shake up the meta. The players have also been asking about the minor bug fixes that are necessary for seamless online gaming. The update could also focus on making the game’s servers more secure after several hackers were banned from the game. The developers of this game have already faced a number of issues with the hackers but have managed to come up with ban waves as security measures against them. No other information has been released about the upcoming season of this game.