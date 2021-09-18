Call Of Duty: Warzone Banned Accounts Will Not Get Access To Play Vanguard's Beta

It seems that Activision has put in all their efforts to make their COD games a fair-play ground for all their players. They were open about banning several hackers from their Call of Duty: Warzone and are now taking some drastic steps to prevent these hackers from playing their upcoming COD Vanguard. Makers released a Tweet on CharlieIntel’s official Twitter account and confirmed that the accounts deactivated during the Call of Duty: Warzone ban waves will remain blocked to access Vanguard. Such an announcement was not expected to be released and thus the players have been trying to find more information about it. Here is all information on the internet about Call of Duty: Warzone hackers. Read more

Banned Call of Duty: Warzone players will not get access to the Vanguard beta

If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone - including hardware or account banned - you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.



For those in the cheats Discords/forums etc. asking why, I think it's pretty obvious why. But thought I'd let you know. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021

Several players have been complaining about their account being prevented from taking part in the upcoming open beta for Vanguard. These players are not allowed to use the same account and will be required to access the game using a different account. The Tweet from CharlieIntel’s official Twitter account read, “If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone - including hardware or account banned - you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard. For those in the cheats Discords/forums etc. asking why I think it's pretty obvious why. But thought I'd let you know.” A post on CharlieIntel’s official website confirmed those with an account or hardware ban will be stopped from accessing the Vanguard Open beta.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard beta dates

Call Of Duty: Vanguard beta dates have been announced by the makers now. Makers are supposed to bring in new Vanguard maps including Red Star, Hotel Royal, and Gavutu are for this beta. The Beta will also bring in popular COD game modes like Domination, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Patrol, Champion Hill and a new weapon to the game. Players will also get exclusive rewards for reaching level 20 in Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. Rewards like a weapon blueprint for Vanguard and Warzone and also for the Arthur Kingsley operator in Call of Duty: Mobile will be given to the players. Information about the game confirms that Clan and battle pass systems are going to be a major part of this Beta. Here is a list of all the important dates for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release.