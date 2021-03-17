Call Of Duty Warzone: New Map Changes And Arrival Of Zombies Confirmed

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War has started seeing major changes in the game and a lot is still on the way before the Big Nuke event and Activision is now revealing more information as well. The rumours are now confirmed about a brand new Call of Duty Warzone map which will be introduced after the big Nuke event and Verdansk will undergo a lot of major changes.

Call of Duty Warzone Map Changes

Warzone is up for receiving more new content with the upcoming patch and it is now confirmed about the arrival of Zombies content in Call of Duty: Warzone. The other major change in the game is going to be a nuke event that will blow up the Verdansk map and it will get replaced by a new map, which could most probably be the Ural Mountains.

The Zombie plague has spread even more from the Shipwreck location and has reached the Prison. A lot more could also happen but the main big Warzone event for Verdansk (the big nuke) is not expected before April 2021. Here is the list of changes as per the latest Call of Duty update: