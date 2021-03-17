Call Of Duty Warzone: New Map Changes And Arrival Of Zombies Confirmed

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War has started seeing major changes in the game and a lot is still on the way before the Big Nuke event and Activision is now revealing more information as well. The rumours are now confirmed about a brand new Call of Duty Warzone map which will be introduced after the big Nuke event and Verdansk will undergo a lot of major changes.
Call of Duty Warzone Map Changes
Warzone is up for receiving more new content with the upcoming patch and it is now confirmed about the arrival of Zombies content in Call of Duty: Warzone. The other major change in the game is going to be a nuke event that will blow up the Verdansk map and it will get replaced by a new map, which could most probably be the Ural Mountains.
The Zombie plague has spread even more from the Shipwreck location and has reached the Prison. A lot more could also happen but the main big Warzone event for Verdansk (the big nuke) is not expected before April 2021. Here is the list of changes as per the latest Call of Duty update:
- GLOBAL
- Create-a-Class
- Added dynamic icon attachments feature to Create-a-Class. Icons will now update to correspond with the attachments equipped by the player.
- In-Game Patch Notes
- Players can now view the latest patch notes in-game in the Patch Notes tab at the Message of the Day screen.
- MULTIPLAYER
- Modes
- St. Patrick’s Stockpile
- New St. Patrick’s Day-themed mode is now available in Featured Playlists.
- Eliminate enemies to pick up Shamrocks and deposit your stash at the Pot o’ Gold to earn points for your team.
- The first time to reach the score limit wins.
- Featured Playlists
- St. Patrick’s Stockpile [NEW]
- Gun Game
- Nuketown 24/7
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Gunfight Blueprints
- Face-Off
- LEAGUE PLAY
- Scoreboard
- Addressed an issue where the player couldn't scroll over to other players in the in-game scoreboard.
- ZOMBIES
- Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Onslaught Nuketown (PS4/PS5)
- Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)
- Outbreak
- Challenges
- Players can now properly complete the "Treasured Weapons" Challenge.
- Objectives
- Addressed an issue where the player was unable to load the canister during the Retrieval Objective.
- UI
- Addressed a UI issue where the timer display could overlap with the Objective display.
- Perks
- Addressed an issue where the player could be stuck in the last stand using Quick Revive Tier V.
- Ammo Mods
- Addressed an issue where Dead Wire was incorrectly stunning Elite enemies.
- Support
- Addressed an issue where the player could apply Pack-a-Punch stats to the Death Machine.