Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Want More Flinch To Kar 98k For Being Too Overpowered

Call Of Duty Warzone has been one of the most successful instalments of the popular gaming franchise. Makers have been adding several changes like improving and decreasing the shooting speeds of guns. In the same context, several players are now trying Raven Software to add some changes to spinner guns, especially the Kar 98k. This is mostly because several players have complained that the sniper rifles are very overpowered and players can shoot the enemy using a single shot while getting shot. A Reddit user has now uploaded this issue using a video. Watch Kar 98k in Call of Duty: Warzone here.

Kar 98k in Call of Duty: Warzone

The video shows that the player with Kar 98k managed to kill his target while getting shot. The opponent is asking the developers to add some kind of flinching for these snipers at least while getting shot. It was not shocking to see the sniper dominate the fight because of its aim assist. The users who have posted the video was using a Swiss K31 assault rifle which does not have an aim assist. Thus making the fight even more favourable for the sniper users. Users are now urging the makers to make this sniper nerfs with an upcoming update. Raven Software is yet to release an official comment regarding the issue. Apart from this, here is a full set of Warzone Season 6 patch notes available on Raven Software’s official website.

Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes

Adjustments:

The following changes are exclusive to the Quads version of the Iron Trials ‘84 mode.

Buy Station

Specialist Token has been removed.

Equipment

Medical Syringe now heals 25% faster.

Gulag

Loadouts have been updated.

Loadout Primary Weapon Attachments increased from 2 to 3.

Loot

Specialist Token now drops on death.

Classified Weapons have been updated.

Foresight has been added as an exceedingly rare drop.

Player

Base health regen speed has been increased.

Vehicles

Tac Rovers have been enabled.

Weapons

Sniper Rifle headshot down distance increased to 50 meters.

Sniper Rifle headshot damage beyond 50 meters has been increased from 300 to 325.

Bug Fixes