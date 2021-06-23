Captain Bones Special Recipe Sea Of Thieves Guide: How To Find The Recipe?

Sea of Thieves is a first-person multiplayer action-adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios with an ever-increasing player base. The latest Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean crossover is garnering all the attention as it brings new challenges, characters and more. While the fans of the game and the movie franchise are having a blast playing the game, some are confused about how to find Captain Bones Special recipe Sea of Thieves. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to find Captain Bones special recipe Sea of Thieves?

As a part of a side quest, Poor Dougie's treasure search leads us to a specific location, Sailor's Grave. And, considering that of Captain Bones Secret Recipe hunt, you have to go to the same location again. As you may know, that this is the last step to Dougie’s quest, so to complete the challenge, follow the steps below -

While completing Poor Dougie's treasure challenge, you went to the place where there are two skeletons playing chess. You need to go to that same place again.

Once you are there, you need to move the panels and jump on them.

You will find a cave next to the panels.

Just jump into the cave.

Now, all you need to do is pick up the recipe place which can be found to the right inside the cave.

Bring the recipe back to where the skeletons are playing chess

Now, light the candle with a lantern, and this sub-quest is over.

However, as you have completed the final step of this entire questline, you need to move forward to completing the main challenge. Here, you need to use the Poor Dougie’s Medallion and the Cursed Captain’s head on Captain Bones. As soon as you do that correctly, you will be rewarded with a ton of money. It will also help you gain access to a few more quests in the game which will obviously fun to start next. Sea of Thieves is available on various platforms like Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

IMAGE: SEA OF THIEVES SCREENGRAB