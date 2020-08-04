Cars In Fortnite Expected To Be Included With The Upcoming 'Joy Ride' Update

Fortnite had teased the much-anticipated arrival of cars in the latest season. However, significant time has passed since the launch of the season but cars are nowhere to be seen in the game. Regular players of the game must be aware that the water level in the map of Fortnite has reduced to a minimum, thus it will be ideal time for Epic Games to introduce cars in Fortnite. The company had previously indicated that the cars will not be a part of the game around the middle or end of August but the latest tweet by Fortnite suggests that next week's update will be adding cars.

Cars in Fortnite

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning.



Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/fxgCgAMpYk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2020

The latest update by Fortnite is called the Joy Ride update which comes out on August 5, 2020. The update was announced on the official Twitter of the account along with the car Whiplash. Different posters of vehicles featuring a pickup truck, a big-rig, a sedan and more can be seen in the game. In recent days, the floodwaters in the game have largely disappeared from the island, leaving behind a changed but functional landscape. Now, players will evidently require cars to travel around the battle royale's map, thus the Joy Ride update will be one of its crucial in this season.

The latest update is also expected to introduce several new locations including a Waterworld-Esque town named The Fortilla, a menacing structure titled The Authority in place of The Agency. Whereas, the place where Box Factory was situated is also expected to be replaced with the Catty Corner. As the roads are clearer on the map now, players will be able to get around the map quickly.

Image courtesy - Fortnite official website

On the other hand, Fortnite had previously added an emote called 'Buckle Up' which gives a subtle confirmation of cars being added in Fortnite. The emote includes a dance with a seatbelt-buckling arm motion as part of the routine. The emote is available in the Item Shop in Fortnite now. As of now, it is not revealed whether all the previously leaked cars will be making their way to Fortnite or just the Whiplash car this time around.

