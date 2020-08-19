Chess Prodigy Hikaru Nakamura Talks About How Streaming Affected Him

Popular chess grand master Hikaru Nakamura has been one of the top streamers on the popular platform, Twitch. He had been streaming this ancient strategic game before the lockdown started. Now, the grand master has managed to attract a lot of attention with one of his recent streams. Read more to know what exactly did Chess GM Hikaru Nakamura during his recent Twitch stream.

Hikaru Nakamura on how streaming affected his life

Chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura recently spoke about how streaming has affected his life. He was seen having a conversation with Levy Rozman on his stream. He spoke about how important the streaming community is for him. Hikaru pointed out one thing that he thinks is different between the Twitch community and Chess. He says that much of his career, much of his life, he’s sort of been the "bad guy". He said that the Twitch community showed him immense love, for which the grandmaster will always be grateful. He also added that “I’m not someone who has been liked. Very often at times, I’ve been perceived as the person that people don’t want to root for, who people don’t like”.

He also adds that having all of the support from the Twitch community and the fact that there are fans who do support him means a lot for him. He ended the conversation by saying, “To have all of the support from you guys [the Twitch community] to know that there are fans who do support me, it does mean a lot, and that’s kind of the biggest difference for me with now versus much of my Chess career.” Currently, Hikaru has managed to cross 500,000 followers on his Twitch account. The game’s popularity has been constantly rising that leaves more players flocking in to see what the rage is all about.

More about Hikaru Nakamura

Hikaru Nakamura is one of the most popular players of the chess community who has a total of five United States champions. Nakamura also became the youngest American to become a Grandmaster at the age of 15 years and 79 days. He has also represented the USA at five Chess Olympiads and has brought in a team gold medal and two team bronze medals. His highest USCF rating was 2900 in August 2015. Later in the same year, he reached his peak FIDE rating and hit the mark 2816 that also ranked him second in the world. His most known contender is Mangus Carlsen and the two top-level players of chess have played against each other several times.

