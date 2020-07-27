COD Mobile Season 9 Expected To Introduce New Maps And Features; Check Details

Call of Duty Mobile has evidently emerged to be one of the most popular games as it has a massive viewership on streaming platforms. Now, as COD Mobile is all set to bring a new update it is expected to bring two well-known maps from Modern Warfare. The test build of the upcoming COD Mobile update has revealed that new maps like Shipment and Terminal will be the new maps to be added in the near future.

Also read: Call of Duty Season 8 to bring multiplayer map from MW2 and a classic Russian villain

COD Mobile season 9 update details

As per reports, The Terminal will be a medium-sized map situated in an airport. The map will include both an indoor and outdoor setting, allowing players to move around without restrictions. The Shipment will reportedly be a much-smaller map that will experience fast-paced action. But it is speculated the Shipment map will be used in limited modes like Deathmatch or Search and Destroy. Reports suggest furthermore that COD mobile season 9 will be releasing on August 9, 2020.

Also read: How to kill a Juggernaut in Call of Duty Warzone's latest game mode?

Image courtesy - COD Mobile official website

Another map has been rumoured to be added in the season 9 titled 'Alcatraz'. Though, there haven't been any definitive details about the same. The latest Gunsmith weapon attachment system will be a major attraction in the upcoming season. It is already live on COD Mobile Season 9's test servers. Players will get an opportunity to possess 10 loadout slots instead of just five.

Also read: CDL London: How to watch Call of Duty League, schedule, groups and teams

Players will reportedly get to equip various attachments to their weapons in the upcoming season. Weapons like muzzle, optics, laser sight, grip, magazine and rear grips are some of the expected items. A new 10V10 Multiplayer Game Mode has been introduced in the test servers of COD Mobile season 9. In this mode, two teams including 10 players will compete with each other in a team deathmatch.

10V10 matches are expected to be available in multiple maps that will be selected randomly. If season 9 releases on August 9, then season 8 will turn out to be one of the shortest seasons in the game. However, no official confirmation on the date has been made by the developers.

Also read: COD Mobile schedule and format of Paytm First Games' Call Of Duty tournament