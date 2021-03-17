COD Warzone Bans Over 30,000 Hackers With New Update; Says More Security Updates To Come

Ever since COD Warzone came out, the online mode of Warzone has been riddled with problems. Hackers are one of the main problems in the game and the other players are suffering from this issue. While Activision has been working relentlessly to deal with the hacker problem, the hackers continue to figure out new ways to take advantage of the game. Now, Activision has implemented a new Warzone update that focuses on security and hackers and has banned up to 30,000 hackers. Read on to know about the Warzone ban.

COD Warzone Ban Wave as Activision ups their Security for PCs

Every online free to play game ends up encountering hacker/cheater problems. Since there are no barriers to entry such as paying money to own the game, hackers just make new accounts when they get banned, because getting banned on a free game doesn't really cause them any losses. Activision has been really strict with dealing with hacker problems but a game this popular is bound to have a countless number of cheaters using multiple different software to hack the game. In its latest update, Activision has banned more than 30,000 cheaters.

As reported by the PC Gamer website, Activision has banned a total of around 100,000 players from the game in the first three months of this year alone. However, the hackers continue to come as hacking on PC is relatively easy and the game is most played on PCs by the players. These cheats allow players to easily kill anyone in the game, shoot and see through walls, become invisible etc.

The Hacker Problem

If one were to take a look at the COD Warzone subreddit and other forums, they would find endless complaints from players regarding facing hackers in their game. As much as Activision is doing to curb the spread of the hacking problem, it will take a while before the hacking problem is resolved. Moreover, players can do their part by using the Warzone report feature to report players who are hackers.

If enough people end up reporting a significant amount of players, that will go a long way towards solving the hacking problem. The main problem with banning hackers come from the fact that they are free to just create new accounts and jump right back into the game. Some companies who have effectively dealt with the hacker issue have used measures like banning IP addresses of hackers so they cant use the game on that computer, enabling email and mobile verification and adding small fees when signing up to the game.