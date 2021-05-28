Last Updated:

Code Red Warzone Tournament: At What Time Does The $25,000 Warzone Tournament Start?

Boom TV announced on their official website that they are hosting some of the best Warzone gamers in their $25,000 Code Red warzone tournament. Read on.

Following its formal release in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has achieved a lot of success, establishing a global community of fans of the battle royale game. Like most large-scale battle royale games, a sizable percentage of the community is competitive, as everyone wants to see who can be the most skilful player on the planet. At what time does the latest Code Red Warzone Tournament start? Continue reading the article to find out about it.

Code Red Warzone Tournament

The Code Red Warzone Tournament, which will take place on May 27, 2021, will be one of the most recent events featuring top-tier competitive Warzone skill. At 1 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. CST/ 4 p.m. EST/ 9 p.m. BST, the event will begin. The bracket will feature some of the finest players in the globe, including Aydan, Rated, Tommey, Huskerrs, JoeWo, Teepee, Mutex, and others. On the official Boom TV Twitch channel, viewers will be able to witness the Code Red Warzone Tournament. For this show, they'll have a central point on their Twitch channel.

On their official website, Boom TV announced that they are hosting some of the best Warzone gamers in their $25,000 Code Red tournament. This tournament follows the $100,000 and $50,000 tournaments hosted by Faze earlier this month. JoeWo and Stukawaki, as well as the 2nd and 3rd place finishers in Huskers, Newbz, DiazBiffle, and SuperEvan, will compete in this event. More famous players like Zack "ZLaner" Lane will also be competing in the tournament most probably. He is a streamer and content creator and is Dr Disrespect's new partner, and he's a Facebook Gaming partner who also appears to have deals with GFuel and SCUF Gaming. Zack Lane is ZLaner's real name.

  • FORMAT:
    • – 2v2 Warzone Public Matchmaking, both opposing duos must add each other and squad up together in ‘BR Squads’
  • Bracket for the one who wins
    • – Most Kills over two matches throughout Grand Finals
  • Bracket for the one who loses
    • – Most Kills over one match until Losers Finals, then over two matches
  • A total of $25,000 Prize pool
    • 1st – $15,000
    • 2nd – $7,000
    • 3rd – $3,000
  • Points: 1PT Per kill will be awarded.

