Cold War 1.14 Patch Notes: Check Out All The New Content Addition In The 1.14 Update

Call of Duty cold war 1.14 patch notes are finally here and there is a lot of new addition of content and changes. The Cold War 1.14 update introduces 35+ changes in the game which include Zombies, round-based maps, multiplayer modifications, Dead Ops Arcade 3, playlist changes and a lot more. Continue reading to know patch notes on the new content that was added in the Cold War 1.14 update.
Cold War 1.14 Patch Notes
NEW CONTENT
- Miami Strike (6v6)
- Mansion (2v2, 3v3)
- Golova (Multi-Team)
- Multi-Team Hardpoint
- Prop Hunt
- Satellite
- Miami Strike
- New Props
- Sanatorium Outbreak map
- Gunfight Tournament
- Blueprint Gun Game
GLOBAL
- Weapons
- Assault Rifles
- Krig 6
- Improved visibility while firing in ADS.
- Complete tuning pass on weapon accuracy, weapon movement, and visual clarity while firing with any Optic attachment.
- Addressed instances of the weapon feeling "floaty" when firing for a prolonged amount of time.
- FFAR 1
- Increased ballistic speed by 12.8%.
- Groza
- Increased maximum damage range by 40%.
- Attachments
- Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles.
- Submachine Guns
- Milano 821
- Increased mid-range damage by 10%.
- Increased mid-range damage range by 33%.
- Increased sprint out speed by 14.2%.
- Increased raise speed by 11%.
- Slightly increased ADS-in speed.
- KSP 45
- Increased ballistic speed by 32.5%.
- Reduced burst delay by 20%.
- AK-74u
- Reduced accuracy with prolonged firing.
- Reduced muzzle velocity by 23.4%.
- LC10
- Reduced max damage range by 41%.
- Slightly reduced mid-range damage.
- MAC-10
- Modified bullet pattern to add slightly more horizontal trajectories.
- Attachments
- Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on SMGs.
- Light Machine Guns
- Light Machine Gun Alpha
- Reduced maximum damage range by 25%.
- Sniper Rifles
- Disabled glint effect on sniper rifles with Iron Sights equipped.
- Pistols
- 1911
- Increased ADS speed by 11%.
- Magnum
- Slightly decreased hip-fire accuracy.
- Dual Wield: Bullet trajectories are now more varied when firing both guns simultaneously.
- Redesigned the 4.7” Takedown Barrel attachment into a “Tight Snub” Barrel. This attachment now adds damage to both enemies and vehicles.
- Launchers
- RPG-7
- Slightly increased blast radius.
- Greatly increased length of the straight rocket flight path.
- General
- Rockets now inflict more damage to enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore. Still requires a direct hit for a 1-hit kill.
- Attachments
- Infantry V-Choke
- Updated attachment description to clarify pros and cons.
- Weapon Progression
- Players can now earn Weapon XP and Challenge progress by using any weapon, even if they do not currently own it (for example, using another player's weapon picked up from the ground that the player does not currently own).
- Movement
- Slightly reduced speed of changing stances from stand, crouch, and prone. Additional adjustments to come to address the remaining disparity between 1st-person and 3rd-person perspectives.
- Combat Record
- Added Vehicles section.
- Addressed an issue with the "Killed By" stat not tracking properly.
ZOMBIES
- Outbreak
- New Region
- Sanatorium (Night) region added to Outbreak.
- New Objective
- Secure Objective added to Outbreak.
- New Vehicle
- Dirt Bike vehicle added to Outbreak.
- New Intel
- New Audio Logs and Radio Transmissions added for players to discover in the Ural Mountains.
- Stability
- Added fixes for various crashes related to Objectives, Trials, the RAI-K 84, and the Frost Blast Field Upgrade.
- Gameplay
- Addressed various issues where players could fall out of the map on Alpine.
- Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in a planter on Golova.
- Addressed an issue where the Golden Chest could push vehicles under the map.
- Addressed an issue where kills with vehicles were not always contributing to the Dragon Relic.
- Players will now take damage from the Dragon Relic rocket thrusters when it takes off. Look out below!
- Objectives
- Holdout
- Reduced duration of Holdout Objective by 30 seconds.
- Added Ammo Cache to the Holdout Objective space in Alpine.
- Cleaned up areas that were interfering with barricading and shooting out of windows in the Golova Holdout Objective.
