Cold War 1.14 Patch Notes: Check Out All The New Content Addition In The 1.14 Update

Call of Duty cold war 1.14 patch notes are finally here and there is a lot of new addition of content and changes. The Cold War 1.14 update introduces 35+ changes in the game which include Zombies, round-based maps, multiplayer modifications, Dead Ops Arcade 3, playlist changes and a lot more. Continue reading to know patch notes on the new content that was added in the Cold War 1.14 update.

Cold War 1.14 Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT

Miami Strike (6v6)

Mansion (2v2, 3v3)

Golova (Multi-Team)

Multi-Team Hardpoint

Prop Hunt Satellite Miami Strike New Props

Sanatorium Outbreak map

Gunfight Tournament

Blueprint Gun Game

GLOBAL

Weapons Assault Rifles Krig 6 Improved visibility while firing in ADS. Complete tuning pass on weapon accuracy, weapon movement, and visual clarity while firing with any Optic attachment. Addressed instances of the weapon feeling "floaty" when firing for a prolonged amount of time. FFAR 1 Increased ballistic speed by 12.8%. Groza Increased maximum damage range by 40%. Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles.

Submachine Guns Milano 821 Increased mid-range damage by 10%. Increased mid-range damage range by 33%. Increased sprint out speed by 14.2%. Increased raise speed by 11%. Slightly increased ADS-in speed. KSP 45 Increased ballistic speed by 32.5%. Reduced burst delay by 20%. AK-74u Reduced accuracy with prolonged firing. Reduced muzzle velocity by 23.4%. LC10 Reduced max damage range by 41%. Slightly reduced mid-range damage. MAC-10 Modified bullet pattern to add slightly more horizontal trajectories. Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on SMGs.

Light Machine Guns Light Machine Gun Alpha Reduced maximum damage range by 25%. Sniper Rifles Disabled glint effect on sniper rifles with Iron Sights equipped.

Pistols 1911 Increased ADS speed by 11%. Magnum Slightly decreased hip-fire accuracy. Dual Wield: Bullet trajectories are now more varied when firing both guns simultaneously. Redesigned the 4.7” Takedown Barrel attachment into a “Tight Snub” Barrel. This attachment now adds damage to both enemies and vehicles.

Launchers RPG-7 Slightly increased blast radius. Greatly increased length of the straight rocket flight path. General Rockets now inflict more damage to enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore. Still requires a direct hit for a 1-hit kill. Attachments Infantry V-Choke Updated attachment description to clarify pros and cons.

Weapon Progression Players can now earn Weapon XP and Challenge progress by using any weapon, even if they do not currently own it (for example, using another player's weapon picked up from the ground that the player does not currently own).

Movement Slightly reduced speed of changing stances from stand, crouch, and prone. Additional adjustments to come to address the remaining disparity between 1st-person and 3rd-person perspectives.

Combat Record Added Vehicles section. Addressed an issue with the "Killed By" stat not tracking properly.



ZOMBIES

Outbreak New Region Sanatorium (Night) region added to Outbreak. New Objective Secure Objective added to Outbreak. New Vehicle Dirt Bike vehicle added to Outbreak. New Intel New Audio Logs and Radio Transmissions added for players to discover in the Ural Mountains. Stability Added fixes for various crashes related to Objectives, Trials, the RAI-K 84, and the Frost Blast Field Upgrade. Gameplay Addressed various issues where players could fall out of the map on Alpine. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in a planter on Golova. Addressed an issue where the Golden Chest could push vehicles under the map. Addressed an issue where kills with vehicles were not always contributing to the Dragon Relic. Players will now take damage from the Dragon Relic rocket thrusters when it takes off. Look out below! Objectives Holdout Reduced duration of Holdout Objective by 30 seconds. Added Ammo Cache to the Holdout Objective space in Alpine. Cleaned up areas that were interfering with barricading and shooting out of windows in the Golova Holdout Objective.



Image Source: Activision