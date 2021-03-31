Cold War Classes Reset: How To Fix This Classes Reset Bug In Cold War?

Season 2 of Cold War and Warzone began on February 25, and now Treyarch has released Season 2 Reloaded for Cold War and Warzone. Three brand new weapons, a new zombies experience, new multiplayer maps, and much more are all coming to the game. Some players have also been facing classes reset issue ever since the update. Continue reading to know if there is any fix available for this bug in Cold War.

Cold War Classes Reset

Custom classes are being reset for only a select few players. Players who signed in after 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST should be unaffected, according to Treyarch. Anyone who signed in before this time would almost certainly have had their custom classes reset in Cold War. Despite the fact that Treyarch has acknowledged the problem, they have not mentioned whether or not a fix is on the way. Treyarch has confirmed that the only option for players who logged in prior to the above times is to restart the game and restore all of their custom classes.

Black Ops Cold War Update

GLOBAL - WEAPONS

ASSAULT RIFLES Krig 6 Improved visibility while firing in ADS. Complete tuning pass on weapon accuracy, weapon movement, and visual clarity while firing with any Optic attachment. Addressed instances of the weapon feeling “floaty” when firing for a prolonged amount of time. FFAR 1 Increased ballistic speed by 12.8%. Groza Increased maximum damage range by 40%. Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles.

Submachine Guns Milano 821 Increased mid-range damage by 10%. Increased mid-range damage range by 33%. Increased sprint out speed by 14.2%. Increased raise speed by 11%. Slightly increased ADS-in speed. KSP 45 Increased ballistic speed by 32.5%. Reduced burst delay by 20%. AK-74u Reduced accuracy with prolonged firing. Reduced muzzle velocity by 23.4%. LC10 Reduced max damage range by 41%. Slightly reduced mid-range damage. MAC-10 Modified bullet pattern to add slightly more horizontal trajectories. ATTACHMENTS Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on SMGs.

Light Machine Guns Light Machine Gun Alpha Reduced maximum damage range by 25%.

SNIPER RIFLES Disabled glint effect on sniper rifles with Iron Sights equipped.

PISTOLS 1911 Increased ADS speed by 11%.

MAGNUM Slightly decreased hip-fire accuracy. Dual Wield: Bullet trajectories are now more varied when firing both guns simultaneously. Redesigned the 4.7” Takedown Barrel attachment into a “Tight Snub” Barrel. This attachment now adds damage to both enemies and vehicles.

LAUNCHERS RPG-7 Slightly increased blast radius. Greatly increased length of the straight rocket flight path.

ZOMBIES OUTBREAK NEW REGION Sanatorium (Night) region added to Outbreak. NEW OBJECTIVE Secure Objective added to Outbreak. NEW VEHICLE Dirt Bike vehicle added to Outbreak. NEW INTEL New Audio Logs and Radio Transmissions added for players to discover in the Ural Mountains. STABILITY Added fixes for various crashes related to Objectives, Trials, the RAI-K 84, and the Frost Blast Field Upgrade.



