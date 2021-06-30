Cold War Patch Notes 1.19: Changes To Game Modes, Rewards, Bug Fixes, Zombies And More

Cold War has been in stores for quite some time and is on a constant rise to fame. DualSense is also partly responsible for the game’s rise to fame. Call of Duty is also known to add a lot of bonus content for its players. Call of Duty is known to provide content of their game releases in already preexisting franchises like Warzone. Cold War Update also goes through constant development to provide new features and content for the players to try out.

Cold War 1.19 Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Modes

One in the Chamber

Added to Custom Games playlists.

After dying, players should now always spectate in first-person before respawning.

Sticks and Stones

Added to Custom Games playlists.

Multi-Team Moshpit

New Sat-Link mode added to rotation.

Cranked Hardpoint

Added to rotation in Hijacked 24/7 and Nuketown 24/7 (June 21).

Hardcore Hardpoint

Added to rotation in Hardcore 12v12 Moshpit (June 21).

Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Collateral Strike (24/7) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

Hijacked 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

Party Games

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit (includes Sat-Link mode)

League Play Rewards

Placement Rewards

Each Ladder Event placement type will now award a Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned:

Finish Top 25

Finish Top 10

Finish Top 5

Victory – Finish 1st

Hot Streak – 2 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes

Blazing – 3 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes

Diamond – 6 total 1st Place Finishes

Skill Division Rewards

Win matches in the Competitor, Advanced, Expert, Elite, and Master Divisions to earn Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards to represent your League Play skill:

Win 10 matches in the Competitor Skill Division

Win 10 matches in the Advanced Skill Division

Win 10 matches in the Expert Skill Division

Win 10 matches in the Elite Skill Division

Win 10 matches in the Master Skill Division

Zombies

Weapons: Nail Gun

Addressed an issue that prevented the notification from appearing when unlocking the Nail Gun in Zombies (June 21).

Modes

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Added back to Zombies Featured Playlists.

Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Collateral (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

