Cold War Patch Notes 1.19: Changes To Game Modes, Rewards, Bug Fixes, Zombies And More

Cold War has been in stores for quite some time and is on a constant rise to fame. DualSense is also partly responsible for the game’s rise to fame. Call of Duty is also known to add a lot of bonus content for its players. Call of Duty is known to provide content of their game releases in already preexisting franchises like Warzone. Cold War Update also goes through constant development to provide new features and content for the players to try out.
Cold War Update also patches certain bugs and issues that have been plaguing the game in these updates to make the player’s experience better. Cold War patch notes will help the players learn the new changes to the game. These Cold War Patch Notes include game mode changes, content additions, bug fixes, and more. Many players want to learn more about Cold War 1.19 Patch Notes.
Cold War 1.19 Patch Notes
Multiplayer
Modes
One in the Chamber
- Added to Custom Games playlists.
- After dying, players should now always spectate in first-person before respawning.
Sticks and Stones
- Added to Custom Games playlists.
Multi-Team Moshpit
- New Sat-Link mode added to rotation.
Cranked Hardpoint
- Added to rotation in Hijacked 24/7 and Nuketown 24/7 (June 21).
Hardcore Hardpoint
- Added to rotation in Hardcore 12v12 Moshpit (June 21).
Featured Playlists
- Gunfight Tournament [NEW]
- Collateral Strike (24/7) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)
- Hijacked 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)
- Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)
- Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)
Party Games
- 12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)
- Multi-Team: Elimination
- Multi-Team Moshpit (includes Sat-Link mode)
League Play Rewards
Placement Rewards
- Each Ladder Event placement type will now award a Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned:
- Finish Top 25
- Finish Top 10
- Finish Top 5
- Victory – Finish 1st
- Hot Streak – 2 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes
- Blazing – 3 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes
- Diamond – 6 total 1st Place Finishes
Skill Division Rewards
- Win matches in the Competitor, Advanced, Expert, Elite, and Master Divisions to earn Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards to represent your League Play skill:
- Win 10 matches in the Competitor Skill Division
- Win 10 matches in the Advanced Skill Division
- Win 10 matches in the Expert Skill Division
- Win 10 matches in the Elite Skill Division
- Win 10 matches in the Master Skill Division
Zombies
Weapons: Nail Gun
- Addressed an issue that prevented the notification from appearing when unlocking the Nail Gun in Zombies (June 21).
Modes
- Cranked 2: No Time to Crank
- Added back to Zombies Featured Playlists.
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Cranked 2: No Time to Crank
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Collateral (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
IMAGE: TREYARCH TWITTER